Blair County, PA

‘Substantial amount’ of meth found during Walmart theft in Blair County, police say

By Bill Shannon
 3 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trip to Walmart ended with a trip to Blair County Prison for a Maryland man that was reportedly shoplifting and found with a “substantial amount” of meth, police report.

Police from Freedom Township were called to Walmart on Commerce Drive in Duncansville Dec. 19, just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a man, later identified as 31-year-old Chase Worthington, opening items and putting them in his pockets.

According to the criminal complaint, when police arrived, Chase was already stopped by an employee and he asked to use the bathroom. The responding officer went to the bathroom, afraid Worthington was trying to destroy evidence, and he said he saw the man in a stall with the door open with a bag of a “substantial amount” of what looked like meth.

Police noted that Worthington begged to be let go before trying to run. Worthington reportedly had to be tased three different times before he could be detained and placed in cuffs.

More than $200 in merchandise was found on Worthington including phone cases, wireless headphones, and cologne. He reportedly had two jackets on — one of which was said to be Walmart’s.

According to the complaint, Worthington had a total of 68 grams of meth on him at the time of the incident.

Worthington is now facing charges of theft, drug possession, and resisting arrest among others. He was placed in Blair County Prison unable to post $50,000 bail.

WTAJ

