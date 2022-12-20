ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man lying in bushes hit by Corvette in Fresno. Victim saved by nearby employees, police say

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

A man was recovering in a Fresno hospital Tuesday morning after a vehicle went on top of him while he was lying in a bush.

The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. at North Blackstone Avenue near Auto Center Drive when a man driving the Corvette jumped the curb line and went over the sidewalk and into a bush where the man was, Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trube Vega said.

Three Krispy Kreme Doughnut employees rushed out to help the man who was underneath the Corvette, Trueba Vega said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol or drugs were not suspected in the collision.

Police said employees of a Krispy Kreme on Blackstone Avenue came to the aid of a man who was hit by a Corvette in Fresno, California, on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com
A man lying in the bushes was injured when he was hit by a Corvette on Blackstone Avenue in Fresno, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

