Atlanta, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb CEO recognized as administrator of the year for pandemic leadership

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond was recently recognized by a national organization for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Chapter of the American Society of Public Administrators (ASPA), which has the mission of advancing excellence in public service through programs and networking, according to the organization’s website, has recognized Thurmond as the public administrator of the year for 2022.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Black Enterprise

UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support

It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Return to in-person learning didn't significantly affect metro Atlanta students' achievement: report

A recent study from Georgia State University shows that the return to in-person learning didn’t substantially improve student achievement in Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Tim Sass is the director of GSU’s Metro Atlanta Policy Lab for Education (MAPLE), which conducted the research. He says achievement increased a little once students returned to school, but not much.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

25 DeKalb schools on support lists after GDOE assessment updates

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has a number of schools needing state support from Georgia Department of Education (GDOE), according to a Dec. 12 update to GDOE’s Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) lists. The update states that 25 DCSD schools meet the entrance...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Piedmont Rockdale welcomes neurologist Dr. Mai-Lynn Bui

CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital has announced the addition of Mai-Lynn Bui, D.O., to Piedmont Physicians Neurology of Rockdale. Bui is a neurologist managing all general neurological disorders with an expertise in headache medicine and facial pain. She is passionate about caring for patients with a multimodal approach in her management.
CONYERS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’

Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree.  The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Gets The Key To Her Hometown Of Clayton County

The “Big Energy” rapper has also been honored with December 18 being declared as “Latto Day.”. 2022 proved to be quite the breakthrough year for Latto, as she continued to drop plenty of music and appear on the charts. To cap off the successful year, she’s now...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Gwinnett schools to pause discipline program after public complaints

Gwinnett County Public Schools will pause its discipline policy after public complaints about implementation. The school board approved the use of a program called ‘restorative practices’ in August. It’s a method of conflict resolution that focuses on repairing harm by strengthening relationships. However, parents and students have urged officials to make changes after reports of some brutal incidents in schools, including a recent video that captured a student beating up a teacher at Discovery High School.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Despite obstacles, temporary warming shelter opens in Covington

COVINGTON — After plans fell through for a warming shelter at Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter, Newton County and Covington have stepped in to facilitate a shelter at Wolverine Gym at R.L. Cousins School. The temporary shelter opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., just ahead of some of the coldest...
COVINGTON, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Hosea Helps hosts Christmas-edition ‘Fresh Food Wednesday’ drive-thru giveaway

Driving around Cleveland Circle, SW in the Perkerson neighborhood, a line of parked cars stretched around the Hosea Helps headquarters late Wednesday morning and afternoon. Metro Atlanta residents waited in their vehicles for more than four hours in hopes of receiving a box of food to feed their families for the remainder of the holiday […] The post Hosea Helps hosts Christmas-edition ‘Fresh Food Wednesday’ drive-thru giveaway appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA

