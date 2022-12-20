Read full article on original website
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb CEO recognized as administrator of the year for pandemic leadership
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond was recently recognized by a national organization for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Chapter of the American Society of Public Administrators (ASPA), which has the mission of advancing excellence in public service through programs and networking, according to the organization’s website, has recognized Thurmond as the public administrator of the year for 2022.
UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support
It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
‘We are ready’: Local clinic seeing increase in patients after closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — With the sudden closing of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center last month, many people were without a place to get medical care. But a charity clinic not far away offered a refuge for basic health care needs. Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with the clinic about how they’re...
wabe.org
Return to in-person learning didn't significantly affect metro Atlanta students' achievement: report
A recent study from Georgia State University shows that the return to in-person learning didn’t substantially improve student achievement in Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Tim Sass is the director of GSU’s Metro Atlanta Policy Lab for Education (MAPLE), which conducted the research. He says achievement increased a little once students returned to school, but not much.
Need some extra support? There is someone in Atlanta you can call.
ATLANTA — When life gets hard, you find yourself in a personal crisis, who do you call?. The best-kept secret in Atlanta is United Way 211, which directs callers to get the help they need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. United Way 211 leaders...
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
‘Breakdown’ Episode 21: The Final Presentment
The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast "Breakdown The Trump Grand Jury" looks at the report that the Fulton County special grand jury will issue, and what District Attorney Fani Willis' next move will be.
Clayton News Daily
Rockdale County mother and entrepreneur acknowledged for efforts to empower women
CONYERS —A sisterhood that is genuine, safe and judgement free. These were the foundations that Conyers resident Khari Mightly hoped to achieve as she launched her first gift-giving ceremony aimed at empowering women throughout Rockdale County. Four years later Mightly, who is the owner of My Milk and Money,...
Major company vows to ban ‘forever drugs’ following intense pressure from customers
ATLANTA — A big announcement came from 3M Tuesday about banning forever chemicals in their products. Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi initially showed us the dangers these chemicals pose in August. The announcement comes after intense pressure from unhappy consumers and even investors. 3M shelled out hundreds of...
Program making a difference for at-risk youth in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A student who was expelled from school is now on the road to success, thanks to a program the Marietta City School district offers. Juan Linares was 15-years-old when he was charged with a felony. “I had a probation officer. I was on house arrest....
thechampionnewspaper.com
25 DeKalb schools on support lists after GDOE assessment updates
DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has a number of schools needing state support from Georgia Department of Education (GDOE), according to a Dec. 12 update to GDOE’s Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) lists. The update states that 25 DCSD schools meet the entrance...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Not a white people thing’ | Students call for policy after teacher uses N-word
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday night, parents, students, school leaders and The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights in Decatur held a community forum after a teacher used a racial slur in a classroom among students at Decatur High School. The students said there needs to...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Piedmont Rockdale welcomes neurologist Dr. Mai-Lynn Bui
CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital has announced the addition of Mai-Lynn Bui, D.O., to Piedmont Physicians Neurology of Rockdale. Bui is a neurologist managing all general neurological disorders with an expertise in headache medicine and facial pain. She is passionate about caring for patients with a multimodal approach in her management.
Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’
Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree. The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Gets The Key To Her Hometown Of Clayton County
The “Big Energy” rapper has also been honored with December 18 being declared as “Latto Day.”. 2022 proved to be quite the breakthrough year for Latto, as she continued to drop plenty of music and appear on the charts. To cap off the successful year, she’s now...
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
wabe.org
Gwinnett schools to pause discipline program after public complaints
Gwinnett County Public Schools will pause its discipline policy after public complaints about implementation. The school board approved the use of a program called ‘restorative practices’ in August. It’s a method of conflict resolution that focuses on repairing harm by strengthening relationships. However, parents and students have urged officials to make changes after reports of some brutal incidents in schools, including a recent video that captured a student beating up a teacher at Discovery High School.
Report: Fired Georgia firefighter regretted extremist ties
Fired Georgia firefighter Hunter Forsyth regretted white extremist ties, report says. Episode exposed broader racial tensions within Coweta County Fire Department
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Despite obstacles, temporary warming shelter opens in Covington
COVINGTON — After plans fell through for a warming shelter at Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter, Newton County and Covington have stepped in to facilitate a shelter at Wolverine Gym at R.L. Cousins School. The temporary shelter opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., just ahead of some of the coldest...
Hosea Helps hosts Christmas-edition ‘Fresh Food Wednesday’ drive-thru giveaway
Driving around Cleveland Circle, SW in the Perkerson neighborhood, a line of parked cars stretched around the Hosea Helps headquarters late Wednesday morning and afternoon. Metro Atlanta residents waited in their vehicles for more than four hours in hopes of receiving a box of food to feed their families for the remainder of the holiday […] The post Hosea Helps hosts Christmas-edition ‘Fresh Food Wednesday’ drive-thru giveaway appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
