ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
feastmagazine.com

Heaterz Chicken spices things up on this side of the river with a new Kirkwood location

The chicken sandwich scene this side of the Mississippi is heating up. Heaterz Chicken, a Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant, recently opened in Kirkwood. Owner Dan King opened the first Heaterz location in Alton, Illinois, in March 2022, and a second location opened in Swansea, Illinois, shortly after. King gave St. Louis a taste of his unique hot chicken recipe with the grand opening of the Kirkwood location in October. “St. Louis was behind when it came to hot chicken,” King says. “I saw an opportunity to bring it to the local market.”
KIRKWOOD, MO
stlmag.com

The best grilled cheese sandwiches in St. Louis

While we’ve been known to add a few slices of tomato to gussy up our made-at-home grilled cheese, it never occurred to us to use sharp white cheddar and blue cheese; layer on portabellas and marinated artichoke hummus; then tease with options like bacon, egg, or house-smoked shrimp, like 58hundred does. The spiffed-up classic even comes with a cup of creamy tomato soup. 5800 Southwest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

5 all-season golf experiences in and near St. Louis

Oh, the weather outside is frightful…and certainly colder. Winter in this area can be difficult to predict as far as precipitation goes, but you know it’ll be cold for much of the next season. So what does a golfer do? How does a golfer scratch an itch to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

5 places to eat and drink near Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Catching a show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre? Try grabbing a bite or a brew at one of these five local spots, all located within a 10-minute drive of the venue. With a focus on local, organic ingredients, Prasino’s menu explores a variety of cuisines, from tacos, flatbreads and burgers to omelets, fish and steak. At the bar, choose from a wide bourbon selection or handcrafted cocktails (Potion #9, for example, combines butterfly pea tea, Bombay Sapphire, Big O Ginger Liqueur, lemon and prosecco). The upscale experience spans from the service to décor, plating and the attention-to-detail that each dish receives. As a bonus, the restaurant is located just minutes away from Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
5 On Your Side

Construction starts on Green Street's new $81M apartment complex in Forest Park Southeast

ST. LOUIS — A local developer has started construction on a new $81 million apartment complex after finishing up a nearby $41 million complex last month. Green Street Real Estate Ventures broke ground this month on The Rail, which will add 269 market-rate apartments at 4591 McRee Ave. next to Green Street’s new Forest Park Southeast office that opened earlier this year and the $6 million Bar K dog park/bar that opened last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy