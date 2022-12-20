ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Warriors And Knicks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5Y9P_0jp6wzMv00

The Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and Andre Iguodala.

Jonathan Kuminga is probable, and Klay Thompson has been upgraded to available.

As for the Knicks, they will be without Obi Toppin, Trevor Keels and DaQuan Jeffries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABuLT_0jp6wzMv00
NBA's official injury report

The Warriors are coming off a 126-110 win over the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Monday night.

They are 14-15 in 29 games, which has them tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

Since the west has been close, they are only 5.0 games behind Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

On the road, the Warriors have struggled in a big way going 3-14 in 17 games away from the Chase Center.

As for the Knicks, they are the hottest team in the NBA with a seven-game winning streak (and 8-2 in their last ten games).

After starting out 10-13, they are now 17-13 in 30 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth seed and 5.0 games behind Giannis Antetokounmpo for the first seed.

At home, the Knicks have gone 7-7 in the 14 games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury

Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?

Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy