Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Related
What grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Forget something?. With so much time and energy going into checking off those Christmas lists, it's understandable that the grocery list might have gotten left by the wayside. Don't worry though! If you're in need of a last-minute Christmas dinner ingredient, there are a few options...
Restaurant to move into Central West End space vacated by Bar Louie
ST. LOUIS — Twisted Ranch, the restaurant that incorporates ranch seasoning and flavors, next month is closing its location in Soulard and moving to the Central West End, where it hopes to open sometime in February, co-owner Jim Hayden said. The restaurant will move into 14 Maryland Plaza, the...
feastmagazine.com
Heaterz Chicken spices things up on this side of the river with a new Kirkwood location
The chicken sandwich scene this side of the Mississippi is heating up. Heaterz Chicken, a Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant, recently opened in Kirkwood. Owner Dan King opened the first Heaterz location in Alton, Illinois, in March 2022, and a second location opened in Swansea, Illinois, shortly after. King gave St. Louis a taste of his unique hot chicken recipe with the grand opening of the Kirkwood location in October. “St. Louis was behind when it came to hot chicken,” King says. “I saw an opportunity to bring it to the local market.”
With bitter temps, residents at Downtown St. Louis apartment complex say they shouldn't have to fight for heat
ST. LOUIS — These bitterly cold temps are especially worrisome for tenants in one apartment complex in our area. It’s an issue we first reported on earlier this month. “This is like bone-chilling, death cold," says Tawana Colbert, a resident at the Arcade Apartments in Downtown St. Louis.
Construction starts on Green Street's new $81M apartment complex in Forest Park Southeast
ST. LOUIS — A local developer has started construction on a new $81 million apartment complex after finishing up a nearby $41 million complex last month. Green Street Real Estate Ventures broke ground this month on The Rail, which will add 269 market-rate apartments at 4591 McRee Ave. next to Green Street’s new Forest Park Southeast office that opened earlier this year and the $6 million Bar K dog park/bar that opened last year.
Calls ‘though the roof’ as plumbers deal with frozen, burst pipes in St. Louis area
The elements are tough for families to deal with, even more so for those dealing with the harsh reality of frozen or burst pipes.
These St. Louis restaurants closed their doors in 2022
ST. LOUIS — Several local restaurants closed this year in St. Louis, and many attributed their decision to shut their doors to inflation and the changing economy. As 2022 comes to a close, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of businesses St. Louisans have said "goodbye" to this year.
One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights
Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
Balkan Treat Box Owners To Open Telva at the Ridge Next Year
The forthcoming cafe will be located on the grounds of Rolling Ridge Nursery in Webster Groves
stlmag.com
The best grilled cheese sandwiches in St. Louis
While we’ve been known to add a few slices of tomato to gussy up our made-at-home grilled cheese, it never occurred to us to use sharp white cheddar and blue cheese; layer on portabellas and marinated artichoke hummus; then tease with options like bacon, egg, or house-smoked shrimp, like 58hundred does. The spiffed-up classic even comes with a cup of creamy tomato soup. 5800 Southwest.
laduenews.com
5 all-season golf experiences in and near St. Louis
Oh, the weather outside is frightful…and certainly colder. Winter in this area can be difficult to predict as far as precipitation goes, but you know it’ll be cold for much of the next season. So what does a golfer do? How does a golfer scratch an itch to...
St. Louis County business owners remain optimistic despite extreme weather impacting holiday shopping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Sami Maurer weathered the winter storm Thursday. She's just one of the many business owners up against the clock. "Any other time of the year we would've closed," she said. "This last week before Christmas is our biggest sales week of the year." That's...
Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs
The Compton Heights manse shows that home maintenance is a bitch
So St. Louis: Catalytic Converter Thief Costume Is Too Real
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
'It's blinking cold out there!' Severe weather affects St. Louis holiday road travel
FENTON, Mo. — Thursday's below-freezing temperatures and snowy conditions are changed people’s holiday travel plans. Drivers were eager to hit the road Friday. Many are wanting to make up lost time after Thursday. “It’s what they made Netflix for, right?" traveler Luke Dierker said. His perspective was...
advantagenews.com
Scattered power outages overnight
Some Ameren customers have had to deal with scattered power outages overnight. Crews were out, along with the Roxana Fire Department, in the 300 block of Old Edwardsville Road with a large power line down. The outage impacted parts of Roxana, Wood River and into Edwardsville and Glen Carbon on Thursday evening but has since been restored.
stlmag.com
How a St. Louis couple revived a historic Central West End home
Sarah Riley and Rob Monzyk weren’t looking for the perfect house. They also weren’t expecting to fall in love with a 116-year-old American Foursquare with a sagging first floor and daylight streaming through holes in the roof. “We joke that it was a pile of bricks,” says Monzyk,...
KSDK
Some residents in St. Louis apartments have gone months without heat
A woman says her home at the Arcade Apartments in St. Louis has not had heat for months. She's fed up, but the apartment says it's working on a fix.
Blick Buys Artmart in Brentwood, Ending 70-year Legacy
Blick will move from its Delmar location to Artmart's current space next year
stlmag.com
Stone Soup Cottage announces Wild Game Dinner on three nights in January
Stone Soup Cottage in Cottleville has reached what can only be called “elite status” in the restaurant world. Its dinner experiences—such as the upcoming five-course wild game dinner paired with Chateauneuf du Pape wines, which will be held January 19, 20, and 21—have become so exclusive and coveted, they can be announced on short notice (three days before Christmas) and ticketed early the following day (as in 7 a.m. on December 23, for anyone wishing to set an alarm).
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0