Webster Groves, MO

Heaterz Chicken spices things up on this side of the river with a new Kirkwood location

The chicken sandwich scene this side of the Mississippi is heating up. Heaterz Chicken, a Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant, recently opened in Kirkwood. Owner Dan King opened the first Heaterz location in Alton, Illinois, in March 2022, and a second location opened in Swansea, Illinois, shortly after. King gave St. Louis a taste of his unique hot chicken recipe with the grand opening of the Kirkwood location in October. “St. Louis was behind when it came to hot chicken,” King says. “I saw an opportunity to bring it to the local market.”
KIRKWOOD, MO
Construction starts on Green Street's new $81M apartment complex in Forest Park Southeast

ST. LOUIS — A local developer has started construction on a new $81 million apartment complex after finishing up a nearby $41 million complex last month. Green Street Real Estate Ventures broke ground this month on The Rail, which will add 269 market-rate apartments at 4591 McRee Ave. next to Green Street’s new Forest Park Southeast office that opened earlier this year and the $6 million Bar K dog park/bar that opened last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights

Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The best grilled cheese sandwiches in St. Louis

While we’ve been known to add a few slices of tomato to gussy up our made-at-home grilled cheese, it never occurred to us to use sharp white cheddar and blue cheese; layer on portabellas and marinated artichoke hummus; then tease with options like bacon, egg, or house-smoked shrimp, like 58hundred does. The spiffed-up classic even comes with a cup of creamy tomato soup. 5800 Southwest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 all-season golf experiences in and near St. Louis

Oh, the weather outside is frightful…and certainly colder. Winter in this area can be difficult to predict as far as precipitation goes, but you know it’ll be cold for much of the next season. So what does a golfer do? How does a golfer scratch an itch to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Scattered power outages overnight

Some Ameren customers have had to deal with scattered power outages overnight. Crews were out, along with the Roxana Fire Department, in the 300 block of Old Edwardsville Road with a large power line down. The outage impacted parts of Roxana, Wood River and into Edwardsville and Glen Carbon on Thursday evening but has since been restored.
ROXANA, IL
How a St. Louis couple revived a historic Central West End home

Sarah Riley and Rob Monzyk weren’t looking for the perfect house. They also weren’t expecting to fall in love with a 116-year-old American Foursquare with a sagging first floor and daylight streaming through holes in the roof. “We joke that it was a pile of bricks,” says Monzyk,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Stone Soup Cottage announces Wild Game Dinner on three nights in January

Stone Soup Cottage in Cottleville has reached what can only be called “elite status” in the restaurant world. Its dinner experiences—such as the upcoming five-course wild game dinner paired with Chateauneuf du Pape wines, which will be held January 19, 20, and 21—have become so exclusive and coveted, they can be announced on short notice (three days before Christmas) and ticketed early the following day (as in 7 a.m. on December 23, for anyone wishing to set an alarm).
COTTLEVILLE, MO
