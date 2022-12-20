The 2023 tax season is already looking stressful, with the IRS' returns backlog growing and the agency warning Americans that their refunds might come later than usual. Millions of U.S. taxpayers may also see smaller refunds. But there's a handful of steps taxpayers can take now to set themselves up for an easier time come April.Maxing out retirement contributions, cleaning up investment accounts and checking to make sure all your income is accounted for can go a long way toward reducing nasty surprises when it comes time to file. Here are the top last-minute financial moves advisers recommend.Increase your retirement...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO