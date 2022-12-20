ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Rockets Beginning To Draw Trade Interest For Eric Gordon

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJZdV_0jp6wXqh00

Houston Rockets veteran guard Eric Gordon will once again be a key name to watch heading towards the NBA Trade Deadline.

Still in the midst of a rebuild since trading ten-time All-Star James Harden in 2021, the Houston Rockets are expected to shop veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon ahead of this season’s trade deadline.

Gordon, 33, has been with the Rockets since the start of the 2016-17 season and has been a steady producer for them out on the perimeter for quite some time.

While he did draw some trade attention this past offseason, Houston did not end up making any deals involving the veteran, but with the NBA Trade Deadline just over seven weeks away, teams are once again showing interest in Gordon.

Should he be traded, Eric Gordon should immediately provide value and stability for a team out on the wing given his experience being apart of contending teams in Houston and sources told Fastbreak on FanNation that over ten teams have inquired about Gordon’s availability over the last several weeks, including the likes of the Phoenix Suns , New York Knicks , Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.

While it is unknown at this time if any of these teams have made a formal offer for Gordon, there was a potential three-team deal on the table last month involving the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks , a deal that would have sent Suns’ veteran Jae Crowder to Milwaukee and Eric Gordon to Phoenix, sources said.

However, trade talks between these teams have since stalled and there has not been any new traction on this potential deal.

This season, Gordon is making $19.5 million, a large salary for many teams in this league to take on mid-season, and while he does have another year left on his current deal for $20.9 million, this final year of Gordon’s contract is non-guaranteed, giving any team that potentially trades for him flexibility in the offseason.

The Rockets have had mixed feelings about trading Eric Gordon in recent years, yet they have made it known recently that Gordon is available and that they are willing to discuss trade scenarios involving him.

The Houston Rockets are currently 9-21 on the season, the worst record in the Western Conference. Building for the future is the main goal of general manager Rafael Stone right now and heading towards the deadline, many around the league are expecting the Rockets to look for ways to continue adding draft assets.

At this point, it seems likely that the Rockets will find a suitor for Eric Gordon in the coming weeks.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Larry Brown Sports

New York Knicks disciplined by NBA for tampering with Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks on Wednesday were punished by the NBA for tampering with Jalen Brunson. The Knicks signed Brunson to a 4-year, $110 million contract at the start of free agency. The Dallas Mavericks suspected something was amiss when they were never given the chance to make a counteroffer. The Knicks also worked to... The post New York Knicks disciplined by NBA for tampering with Jalen Brunson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy