Tribune-Review

Tarentum gets buy-in from resident to help fight blight

Residents of West 10th Avenue in Tarentum can look forward to the cleanup of a habitual eyesore and potential hazard. A buyer plans to pour $40,000 into renovations at 208 W. 10th Ave., Code Enforcement Officer Anthony Bruni said. “This is a house that’s been vacant going on three years,”...
TARENTUM, PA
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews called to 2-alarm house fire in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire in Munhall on Friday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to Valewood Drive at 5:09 p.m. The fire was raised to a second alarm at 5:26 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
MUNHALL, PA
WITF

Pittsburgh’s plan to build a solar farm on former steel mill dumping ground awaits state approval

The land between Squirrel Hill South and Swisshelm Park is affectionately called “the slags,” because for decades it served as a dumping ground for steel mills. The solar farm that’s envisioned for the site will become “a symbol of a clean energy future for the Steel City,” said Lilly Freedman, a manager for the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which owns the land.
PITTSBURGH, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Beaver County, PA

The calm countryside of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, offers recreational activities only minutes away from the big city. Located north of West Virginia and east of Ohio, you can find this county just 30 minutes from the northwest of Pittsburgh along the rivers of Beaver and Ohio. The county seat was...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Fires claim five Black lives in seven days

DR. DARRYL JONES is fire chief for the City of Pittsburgh. Officials give fire safety tips for homes during winter months. Tragically, seven people have died in four residential fires in Allegheny County in the past week and a half. Five were African Americans. On Sunday night, Dec. 11, a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

RentCafe report: Here’s how hard it was to secure an apartment in the Pittsburgh market this year

PITTSBURGH — New research by RentCafe provides highly specific details on just how outmatched Pittsburgh renters were this year in finding available apartments. According to RentCafe’s 2022 Year-End report, there were 14 renters for every one available apartment in the Pittsburgh market this past year, a tabulation that included the apartment inventory for a seven-county metro region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Westbound Lanes of I-80 in Clarion, Venango County Closed as Vehicle, Speed Restrictions Updated on Interstates

VENANGO CO., Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango and Clarion Counties are closed due to multiple crashes. (Photo courtesy of Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.) In addition, due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced speeds and updated...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Former Lyndora Legion Set For Demolition

The demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township is set to get underway next week. According to Butler Township Commissioner Dave Zarnick, demolition of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue will begin Monday. “The building has sat vacant for I’m not sure how many years now....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire roiling North Huntingdon home

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews respond to house fire in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews were called to a house fire in Fayette County on Friday evening. According to Fayette County Dispatchers, emergency crews were called to Locks Hill Road in German Township at 5:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
metro-magazine.com

New Flyer Receives 5-Year Contract from PRT

New Flyer of America Inc. announced it received a five-year contract from Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) for 15 zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG 60-foot heavy-duty transit buses (30 equivalent units or EUs), and 54 clean-diesel Xcelsior 60-foot buses (108 EUs), for a total of 138 EUs, with options to purchase up to 88 additional 60-foot battery-electric or clean-diesel buses.
PITTSBURGH, PA
