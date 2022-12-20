Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Tarentum gets buy-in from resident to help fight blight
Residents of West 10th Avenue in Tarentum can look forward to the cleanup of a habitual eyesore and potential hazard. A buyer plans to pour $40,000 into renovations at 208 W. 10th Ave., Code Enforcement Officer Anthony Bruni said. “This is a house that’s been vacant going on three years,”...
Woonsocket Call
The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of a Net Leased IHOP Property in Pittsburgh, PA
Jimmy Goodman and Randy Blankstein of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. The seller was a northeast based real estate investor and the buyer was an investor also based in the northeast. The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, has completed the sale of a...
wccsradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
Crews called to 2-alarm house fire in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire in Munhall on Friday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to Valewood Drive at 5:09 p.m. The fire was raised to a second alarm at 5:26 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuvers
Witness reference image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Pennsylvania witness at Mineral Point reported watching a bright white, round-shaped object moving under 1,500 feet and traveling at a high rate of speed at about 7 p.m. on November 2, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee Tiles
The Toynbee Tiles are a series of anonymous, street art-like messages that have appeared in various cities in the United States and South America since the 1980s. The tiles are made of linoleum or asphalt and are embedded in the streets, usually in a grid pattern.
Pittsburgh’s plan to build a solar farm on former steel mill dumping ground awaits state approval
The land between Squirrel Hill South and Swisshelm Park is affectionately called “the slags,” because for decades it served as a dumping ground for steel mills. The solar farm that’s envisioned for the site will become “a symbol of a clean energy future for the Steel City,” said Lilly Freedman, a manager for the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which owns the land.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s raffle drawing ticket sold in Allegheny County
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle numbers drawn for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle and one of the tickets was sold in Allegheny County. The raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The tickets were sold...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Beaver County, PA
The calm countryside of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, offers recreational activities only minutes away from the big city. Located north of West Virginia and east of Ohio, you can find this county just 30 minutes from the northwest of Pittsburgh along the rivers of Beaver and Ohio. The county seat was...
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The World
Pittsburgh has a rich history of innovation and has been home to many important inventions over the years. Here are three examples of inventions that can be traced to Pittsburgh:
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Pennsylvania
A well-known and fast-growing restaurant chain that has over 1500 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Fires claim five Black lives in seven days
DR. DARRYL JONES is fire chief for the City of Pittsburgh. Officials give fire safety tips for homes during winter months. Tragically, seven people have died in four residential fires in Allegheny County in the past week and a half. Five were African Americans. On Sunday night, Dec. 11, a...
RentCafe report: Here’s how hard it was to secure an apartment in the Pittsburgh market this year
PITTSBURGH — New research by RentCafe provides highly specific details on just how outmatched Pittsburgh renters were this year in finding available apartments. According to RentCafe’s 2022 Year-End report, there were 14 renters for every one available apartment in the Pittsburgh market this past year, a tabulation that included the apartment inventory for a seven-county metro region.
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
explore venango
Westbound Lanes of I-80 in Clarion, Venango County Closed as Vehicle, Speed Restrictions Updated on Interstates
VENANGO CO., Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango and Clarion Counties are closed due to multiple crashes. (Photo courtesy of Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.) In addition, due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced speeds and updated...
butlerradio.com
Former Lyndora Legion Set For Demolition
The demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township is set to get underway next week. According to Butler Township Commissioner Dave Zarnick, demolition of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue will begin Monday. “The building has sat vacant for I’m not sure how many years now....
wtae.com
Fire roiling North Huntingdon home
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
Crews respond to house fire in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews were called to a house fire in Fayette County on Friday evening. According to Fayette County Dispatchers, emergency crews were called to Locks Hill Road in German Township at 5:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story....
metro-magazine.com
New Flyer Receives 5-Year Contract from PRT
New Flyer of America Inc. announced it received a five-year contract from Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) for 15 zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG 60-foot heavy-duty transit buses (30 equivalent units or EUs), and 54 clean-diesel Xcelsior 60-foot buses (108 EUs), for a total of 138 EUs, with options to purchase up to 88 additional 60-foot battery-electric or clean-diesel buses.
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearance
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A recent operation to clear a homeless encampment on the North Side of Pittsburgh ended in a disturbing incident involving a homeless woman. According to sources, work crews assisting people being asked to leave the encampment on Stockton Avenue did not realize that a homeless woman was still in a tent when they began the operation.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1