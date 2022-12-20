LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 received the 911 calls from the deadly crash that killed two toddlers earlier this month. "Is it a house or apartment? Oh my God, there is a baby. Is it a house, apartment, or business? It's on the street, there is a bad accident, and there is a baby here laying on the street and the mom too," one 911 call said.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO