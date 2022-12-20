ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wkzo.com

Snowmobile driver dies, passenger injured in Calhoun County crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a snowmobile in Calhoun County. The crash occurred on B Drive South near 11 Mile Rd Thursday night at about 11:23 p.m. in Newton Township. Troopers say the snowmobile driven by a 49-year-old man...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

KDPS arrests suspect for armed home invasion and unlawful imprisonment

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo man is in custody after allegedly holding several people at gunpoint Friday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to an apartment in the 1600 block of Nottingham Ave regarding a report of a hostage situation. A woman reported that a male was holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint inside an apartment.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Charges of open murder reauthorized for 16-year-old involved in shooting near Interfaith homes

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The charge of open murder has been reauthorized for a 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney issued a release on Thursday, December 22 stating that the original charges against Kahree L. Compton of one count of open murder and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony have been reauthorized.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Interim principal of Portage Northern High School resigns

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Northern High School interim principal has resigned. The district announced on Wednesday, December 21 that interim principle Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting on...
PORTAGE, MI
wkzo.com

Blizzard Warning issued by the National Weather Service

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids has issued a Blizzard Warning that will be effect from 4 p.m. Thursday, December 22 to 1 a.m. Saturday, December 24. The warning was issued by NWS Wednesday, December 21 at 1:42 p.m. Heavy snow is expected...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

