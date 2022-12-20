Read full article on original website
Snowmobile driver dies, passenger injured in Calhoun County crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a snowmobile in Calhoun County. The crash occurred on B Drive South near 11 Mile Rd Thursday night at about 11:23 p.m. in Newton Township. Troopers say the snowmobile driven by a 49-year-old man...
KDPS arrests suspect for armed home invasion and unlawful imprisonment
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo man is in custody after allegedly holding several people at gunpoint Friday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to an apartment in the 1600 block of Nottingham Ave regarding a report of a hostage situation. A woman reported that a male was holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint inside an apartment.
Charges of open murder reauthorized for 16-year-old involved in shooting near Interfaith homes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The charge of open murder has been reauthorized for a 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney issued a release on Thursday, December 22 stating that the original charges against Kahree L. Compton of one count of open murder and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony have been reauthorized.
Driver and child injured as school bus rolls over in Calhoun County two vehicle crash
LEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The driver of a school bus and a child were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a Dean Transportation school bus and a passenger vehicle. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to 23 Mile and R Drive North in Lee...
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries seeking volunteers to help during winter storm
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Homeless shelters across west Michigan bracing themselves for the winter storm. And Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries is certainly one of them. President and CEO Michael Brown says that with the expected snow and wind, he has no doubt that more people will be seeking shelter.
Blowing and drifting snow and dangerous wind chills as Blizzard Warning continues until Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – High winds and brutally cold temperatures have now moved into West Michigan, as a Blizzard Warning remains in effect for many counties, including Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Barry, Ottawa, Cass, and St. Joseph until 7:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Calhoun County is under a Winter...
Kalamazoo County commissioners question operations at Treasurer’s office again
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners had some hard questions for the county Treasurer at their meeting Tuesday, and they’re demanding he get his books in order with the annual audit just a month away. Treasurer Thomas Whitener has been through a series...
AUDIO: Portage residents complain about steep rate hikes at city council meeting
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage City Council had a lump of coal for homeowners during their last meeting before Christmas on Tuesday, December 20, and residents turned out to complain about it. The Council approved new fees for 2023 with some costs for residential improvements increasing from...
Interim principal of Portage Northern High School resigns
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Northern High School interim principal has resigned. The district announced on Wednesday, December 21 that interim principle Michael Huber resigned following an incident at the October homecoming dance. Portage Public Schools Board of Trustees accepted his resignation at a board meeting on...
Blizzard Warning issued by the National Weather Service
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids has issued a Blizzard Warning that will be effect from 4 p.m. Thursday, December 22 to 1 a.m. Saturday, December 24. The warning was issued by NWS Wednesday, December 21 at 1:42 p.m. Heavy snow is expected...
