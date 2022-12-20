Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Transcript: Key Jan. 6 witness says Trump allies tried to influence her testimony to Congress, dangled job opportunities
WASHINGTON (AP) — Transcript: Key Jan. 6 witness says Trump allies tried to influence her testimony to Congress, dangled job opportunities. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1.7 trillion spending bill financing federal agencies through September and providing more aid to a devastated Ukraine cleared the House on Friday as lawmakers raced to finish their work for the year and avoid a partial government shutdown. The bill passed mostly along party lines,...
KAAL-TV
Zelenskyy: ‘No compromises’ in reaching peace, says war ends with Ukraine’s sovereignty restored, ‘payback’ for Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Zelenskyy: ‘No compromises’ in reaching peace, says war ends with Ukraine’s sovereignty restored, ‘payback’ for Russia. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office, a state judge ruled Friday. Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna issued the ruling after overseeing a trial this month in the case against Republican state Rep. David Eastman. The decision can be appealed.
KAAL-TV
Zelenskyy in US to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress in a bid to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders. A U.S. official confirmed that a...
KAAL-TV
Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said Thursday. McClellan won the nomination 85% of the vote in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 14%,...
KAAL-TV
Brittney Griner asks supporters to advocate for Paul Whelan
Brittney Griner has asked her supporters in a social media post to advocate for Paul Whelan, a former Marine serving a 16-year prison term in Russia for espionage charges the United States are baseless. The U.S. had sought to secure the release of both Whelan and Griner — the WNBA...
KAAL-TV
US officials: COVID, cyclone bomb won’t slow Santa’s travels
In this photo released by the U.S. Department of Defense, volunteers answer phones and emails from children around the globe during annual NORAD Tracks Santa event at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Dec. 24, 2021. The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn't expect COVID-19 or the "bomb cyclone" hitting North America to impact Saint Nick's global travels this year. NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America. (Jhomil Bansil/U.S. Department of Defense via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jhomil Bansil]
KAAL-TV
Judge says cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried can post $250M bond, live in parents’ home while he awaits fraud trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Judge says cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried can post $250M bond, live in parents’ home while he awaits fraud trial. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
West Point moves to vanquish Confederate symbols from campus
NEW YORK (AP) — Before turning against the U.S. military to command the Confederate army, Robert E. Lee served as the superintendent of West Point, the hallowed military academy that produced patriots like Ulysses S. Grant, Douglas MacArthur and Dwight Eisenhower. But in the coming days, the storied academy...
KAAL-TV
N. Korea fires ballistic missiles after US-S. Korea drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Friday, its latest weapons demonstration that came days after U.S. and South Korean warplanes conducted joint drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal. North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number...
KAAL-TV
How nonprofits help millions tackle their medical debt
Nikiesha Barnett had knee surgery in 2006 and took unpaid leave from her job as a Georgia hospital coordinator while she was recovering. When Barnett wasn’t able to keep up with the payments for the surgery, she ended up owing about $4,500. That debt lingered for almost 14 years...
Comments / 0