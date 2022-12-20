ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today

It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
New Orleans musician, Walter 'Wolfman' Washington, dies at age 79

A famous New Orleans guitarist, Walter "Wolfman" Washington, died at the age of 79 on Friday. Washington celebrated his 79th birthday on Dec. 21. Washington has been in the New Orleans music scene since the early 1960s. He backed up some of the most well-known singers and performers in New Orleans, including Lee Dorsey, Johnny Adams, and Irma Thomas, before his band, The Roadmasters.
Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
The Saddest New Orleans Restaurant Closures of 2022

It was a pathbreaking year for restaurants in New Orleans, one that brought the arrival of genre-expanding renditions of Indian street food, Caribbean comfort food, Louisana-Creole classics, and more. As the year winds down, though, Eater New Orleans is taking a look back at the restaurants and bars that left the city’s culinary scene in 2022.
PANO head: NOPD exodus in March possible

The New Orleans Police Department’s next permanent superintendent will be selected via a search process. Now, the head of the Police Association of New Orleans is urging the mayor and her consultants to choose that next chief wisely.
Car catches fire on Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Transportation responded to a vehicle fire on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday morning. The vehicle fire was reported in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 213 on the bridge. The bridge was shut down for hours but has since reopened.
Violent night in New Orleans East leaves five people shot; 2 reported dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A violent night in New Orleans left five people shot in separate incidents and 2 reported dead. The first shooting was reported at 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Reynes St. Police say a male victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No additional details are available at this time.
New Orleans mayor announces interim police chief

The New Orleans mayor announced an interim police chief for the NOPD on Tuesday. This comes as Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is expected to retire and take his final walk on Thursday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Tuesday morning with other NOPD leaders where she named Captain Michelle Woodfork...
4-Star Offensive Lineman, Son of LSU Standout, Commits to Joining Brother in Baton Rouge

To Brett Bordelon, LSU is home. It's family. It just makes sense. The four-star offensive lineman in the class of 2025 committed to LSU on Wednesday, turning down offers from Alabama, Georgia and Texas. In the end, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound behemoth who protected Arch Manning's blind side this past season at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans chose to join his brother at Louisiana State, where their dad first made a name for himself in Tigerland.
