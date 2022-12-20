Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
Related
Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today
It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
WDSU
New Orleans musician, Walter 'Wolfman' Washington, dies at age 79
A famous New Orleans guitarist, Walter "Wolfman" Washington, died at the age of 79 on Friday. Washington celebrated his 79th birthday on Dec. 21. Washington has been in the New Orleans music scene since the early 1960s. He backed up some of the most well-known singers and performers in New Orleans, including Lee Dorsey, Johnny Adams, and Irma Thomas, before his band, The Roadmasters.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District
A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
Eater
The Saddest New Orleans Restaurant Closures of 2022
It was a pathbreaking year for restaurants in New Orleans, one that brought the arrival of genre-expanding renditions of Indian street food, Caribbean comfort food, Louisana-Creole classics, and more. As the year winds down, though, Eater New Orleans is taking a look back at the restaurants and bars that left the city’s culinary scene in 2022.
PANO head: NOPD exodus in March possible
The New Orleans Police Department’s next permanent superintendent will be selected via a search process. Now, the head of the Police Association of New Orleans is urging the mayor and her consultants to choose that next chief wisely.
Man dead, woman wounded in Venetian Isles double shooting, NOPD
When they arrived, a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
WDSU
Man shot and killed at the Rouses on Baronne Street
New Orleans police are currently investigating a homicide at the Rouses on Baronne Street on Friday. According to police, a man sustained one gunshot wound to the body. He was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:07 p.m. Police presence is currently heavy at the grocery store, and it is...
WDSU
NOLA mom loses child to violence on Christmas; encourages others dealing with loss during holidays
A New Orleans mom turning her pain into passion, just two years after her only child was shot and killed in New Orleans East. LaRicha Rousell, the mother of Ja-Mere Alfred, said, " This year I said I am not going to lose my mind. I am not going to be bound to the bed. I will cry. I cry daily, but Sunday is also Jesus' birthday."
WDSU
Car catches fire on Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Transportation responded to a vehicle fire on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Friday morning. The vehicle fire was reported in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 213 on the bridge. The bridge was shut down for hours but has since reopened.
WDSU
New Orleans drivers asked to avoid Lakeshore Drive between Seabrook Bridge and West End
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans drivers are asked to avoid several streets near the Seabrook Bridge as crews respond to flooding and possible icing. According to NOLA Ready, drivers are asked to avoid Lakeshore Drive between Shelter No. 1 and Marconi Drive, as well as between Franklin Avenue and the Seabrook Bridge.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish re-opens shelter ahead of the freezing temperatures
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish officials have announced that the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center will re-open as a warming shelter during the below-freezing temperatures. Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the shelter at 274 Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling will open up for...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
fox8live.com
Violent night in New Orleans East leaves five people shot; 2 reported dead
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A violent night in New Orleans left five people shot in separate incidents and 2 reported dead. The first shooting was reported at 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Reynes St. Police say a male victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No additional details are available at this time.
WDSU
Belle Chasse artist, police officer paints portraits of fallen Bay St. Louis officers
NEW ORLEANS — On the day of a joint funeral for two fallen Bay St. Louis officers, one Belle Chasse artist is honoring their service and sacrifice. Rodney King used his time to give back through a labor of love, his art. "I know these portraits cannot bring back...
WDSU
Louisiana Department of Transportation making changes to deadly intersection after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — A dangerous and deadly intersection in Lafourche parish will change after a WDSU investigation. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they are making safety changes after five people died at the intersection in one year. While parish leaders wait, they said they are...
WDSU
New Orleans opens several warming centers as dangerous cold arrives
NEW ORLEANS — When the weather is extremely cold, the idea is to stay inside if you can. But if you can't, the city of New Orleans opened three warming centers to keep people safe during forecasted cold temperatures. Paul Davis is staying at one of the warming centers...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor announces interim police chief
The New Orleans mayor announced an interim police chief for the NOPD on Tuesday. This comes as Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is expected to retire and take his final walk on Thursday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Tuesday morning with other NOPD leaders where she named Captain Michelle Woodfork...
WDSU
New Orleans East residents say incomplete road work causing frustration, confusion
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans East residents say unfinished roadwork in their neighborhood is causing frustration and confusion for drivers. "Simply put, the citizens of this area are suffering. The businesses are suffering because of the construction. There does not seem to be an end in sight, " said Jim Ewers, a New Orleans East resident.
4-Star Offensive Lineman, Son of LSU Standout, Commits to Joining Brother in Baton Rouge
To Brett Bordelon, LSU is home. It's family. It just makes sense. The four-star offensive lineman in the class of 2025 committed to LSU on Wednesday, turning down offers from Alabama, Georgia and Texas. In the end, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound behemoth who protected Arch Manning's blind side this past season at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans chose to join his brother at Louisiana State, where their dad first made a name for himself in Tigerland.
Comments / 0