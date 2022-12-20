ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

‘Large volumes’ at Redmond post office delaying holiday deliveries; USPS says it’s doing all it can

By Noah Chast
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HChj9_0jp6vwgX00

'We are flexing every available resource,' representative says

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Redmond residents have told NewsChannel 21 and shared on social media that they have not received their mail in weeks, while the U.S. Postal Service says it's doing everything it can to get backed-up mail and packages delivered.

Some residents tell us they went to the post office, and the building was so understaffed, there were not enough employees to go find their mail for them in the back.

Lecia Hall, the USPS media contact for Oregon, provided this statement Tuesday to NewsChannel 21:

"We are seeing large package volumes in the Redmond area and we are flexing every available resource, including delivering packages as early as 6 a.m. each day and on Sundays. Every Redmond postal employee is working every available hour now through Christmas Day.  It is our desire to get every package home for the holidays.

"We apologize for any inconvenience our customers may have experienced and are working to restore regular, consistent service. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis during this holiday season," Hall added.

Noah Chast will have more on the Redmond post office backup, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

The post ‘Large volumes’ at Redmond post office delaying holiday deliveries; USPS says it’s doing all it can appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 3

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Nationwide egg shortage hitting some Central Oregon stores

Just in time for the holidays, a nationwide egg shortage has some stores in Central Oregon limiting what you can buy. A sign posted at Winco in Bend over the weekend cited an avian flu outbreak from an egg supplier. Customers were limited to two cartons of eggs. Trader Joe’s...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend City Council OK’s new Costco

The City of Bend has signed off on a new Costco on the north end of the city. The council voted in favor Wednesday of moving forward with what is called the Gateway North development. It will be located along Highway 20 between Robal Lane and Cooley Road. The key...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Police focusing on DUII safety this holiday season, with more grant-funded patrols on the road

The holidays are right around the corner, which means spending time with family and friends, and celebrating -- often with alcohol. So Bend Police are warning people there will be more patrols will be on the road this holiday season, watching for impaired drivers. The post Bend Police focusing on DUII safety this holiday season, with more grant-funded patrols on the road appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Police on the hunt for DUII drivers over the holidays, with more grant-funded patrols on the road

The holidays are right around the corner, which means spending time with family and friends, and celebrating -- often with alcohol. So Bend Police are warning people there will be more patrols will be on the road this holiday season, watching for impaired drivers. The post Bend Police on the hunt for DUII drivers over the holidays, with more grant-funded patrols on the road appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another hurdle for Thornburgh Resort as hearings officer denies request

It is a planned destination resort and residential development that has become the most-litigated land use project in the history of Central Oregon, possibly the entire state. Now, the Thornburgh Resort, planned for 1,900 acres west of Redmond, faces another hurdle and another step in the continuing approval process. A...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon jobless rates rise in November, mirroring rest of state; 2 of 3 counties lose jobs

Unemployment rates rose across Central Oregon and throughout the state in November, continuing a trend which began in August, with local job losses concentrated in construction and leisure and hospitality, the state Employment Department reported Tuesday. The post Central Oregon jobless rates rise in November, mirroring rest of state; 2 of 3 counties lose jobs appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Latest federal funding funnel welcomed by recipients: An ‘impact on Central Oregon forever’

The $1.7 trillion Fiscal Year 2023 federal appropriations bill won Senate passage on Thursday and is expected to be signed into law soon by President Biden. More than $15 million will fund nine projects and programs in Central Oregon alone and help continue their efforts in our community.  The post Latest federal funding funnel welcomed by recipients: An ‘impact on Central Oregon forever’ appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Illegal marijuana grow raided at home in Three Rivers area south of Sunriver; three suspects charged

Community complaints and tips led to a raid and dismantling of an illegal marijuana grow Wednesday at a home in the Three Rivers area south of Sunriver and charges against three people, officials said Friday, also noting dangerous building code violations. The post Illegal marijuana grow raided at home in Three Rivers area south of Sunriver; three suspects charged appeared first on KTVZ.
SUNRIVER, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

New Oregon House speaker, C.O. lawmakers tour Bend navigation center, talk with Redmond leaders

On the second leg of his three-day trip through Central and Eastern Oregon, House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) toured a new low-barrier homeless shelter in Bend Tuesday, one of the numerous facilities the Legislature funded across the state in recent years. The post New Oregon House speaker, C.O. lawmakers tour Bend navigation center, talk with Redmond leaders appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy