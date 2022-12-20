Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Car crash in front of Apache Mall
(ABC 6 News) – Two cars collided at the intersection of 12th Street SW and Apache Drive at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. According to Rochester police, at least two vehicles sustained front-end damage. The entire intersection was blocked for a period of time, police added. Mayo Clinic...
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to NW Rochester house fire Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a house fire on the city’s northwest side on Thursday morning. RFD said around 11 a.m. Dec. 22, crews were dispatched to a home on the 1000 block of Chippewa Dr. NW on a report of smoke on the main floor.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
KAAL-TV
Fire crews respond to garage fire in NW Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Firefighters in Rochester responded to a fully involved garage fire Friday afternoon. The call came in just before 1:30 p.m. at the 2800 Block of 25th Street Northwest Rochester. Crews arrived to find the detached garage fully involved with the fire spreading to the nearby...
KIMT
One injured in Highway 52 collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision on Highway 52 injures one person in Olmsted County. It occurred just before 9 am Tuesday near the interchange with Civic Center Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tabitha Kay Hanson, 54 of Rochester, and Joseph Graham Mayo, 31 of Rochester, were both driving north when they crashed.
Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
KAAL-TV
Multiple counties pulling plows due to blizzard conditions
(ABC 6 News) – The blizzard conditions are creating hazardous travel across the region leading plows to be pulled in multiple counties. The Floyd County, Iowa Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on social media that they will be pulling plows off the roads around 12:00 p.m. on Friday.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police respond to smash-and-grab burglary on Broadway
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating a burglary at Killian’s Express Lube on South Broadway after a caller reported witnessing a burglary Monday night. At about 11:36 p.m. Dec. 19, officers received the call that an individual had seen a person wearing black, with their face covered, breaking into the business, leaving quickly and fleeing on foot.
KAAL-TV
Fuel cells, laptops stolen from Rochester building supply store
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police stated Wednesday that an unknown person or party had stolen a cash box, two laptops, and 27 liquified gas fuel cells from Kreofsky Building Supplies on Enterprise Drive SW over the weekend. Rochester police believe the burglary took place between Kreofsky employees’ departure...
myaustinminnesota.com
One injured in two-vehicle accident in Southwest Austin Monday morning
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a Palmer school bus and a sedan in southwest Austin Monday morning. The Austin Police Department reported that the accident occurred at the intersection of 6th St. and 11th Ave. SW at approximately 8:12 a.m. Monday morning. The driver of the school bus, which was carrying three students from Woodson Kindergarten Center, told police that he was traveling eastbound on 11th Ave. SW and entered the uncontrolled intersection after not seeing any other vehicles. He went on to tell authorities that when he was almost through the intersection, he observed another vehicle, a Kia Forte traveling north on 6th Street. The school bus driver told police that the other driver attempted to avoid the bus and turned right, but because of snow and ice in the intersection, the Kia ultimately still struck the bus on the passenger side just in front of the rear wheels, and then spun and struck the bus again just behind the rear wheels before coming to a stop in a snowbank.
Rochester superintendent mocks himself for canceling school Thursday
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel is getting rave reviews after posting a video mocking his own decision to cancel school Thursday amid the threat of developing blizzard conditions in southeastern Minnesota. Pekel drove his Kia Optima to different schools in the district and sarcastically mocked the weather, which was...
KAAL-TV
911 outage affecting 157 New Richland customers home phones
(ABC 6 News) – A 9-1-1 outage in New Richland is affecting approximately 157 customers by home phone, according to Freeborn County Emergency Management. Those customers will not be able to call 9-1-1 by home phone. Cell phone coverage is not affected. Customers can also dial the non-emergency number at 507-377-5205 ext. 5.
Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
KAAL-TV
Interstate 35 closed from Albert Lea to Iowa state line
(ABC 6 News) – Southbound Interstate 35 at Albert Lea will be closing at 4 p.m., because whiteout conditions have forced the Iowa Department of Transportation to close the highway in north Iowa, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. At Albert Lea, motorists will be unable to travel...
I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to shut down Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border all the way to Albert Lea in southeastern Minnesota as a blizzard continues to cause dangerous driving conditions. I-90 was initially closed in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday night before reopening in southwestern...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Highway 44 remains closed in Spring Grove after downtown fire Thursday
(ABC 6 News – UPDATE 4:45 a.m. Friday – MnDOT District 6 in southeast Minnesota says Hwy 44 remains closed in Spring Grove after Thursday night’s fire. Crews continue to work at the scene and MnDOT will prepare the road before reopening. There is no time estimate on when the road will be reopened.
KAAL-TV
City of Albert Lea closing facilities due to weather
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea will close several facilities due to the hazardous winter weather conditions. The following will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed on Friday:. Albert Lea City Hall. Albert Lea Public Library. Recreation Office and City Arena. Transfer Station.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for 12/21-12/23
Nasty winter weather is expected to hit southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening and officials are already warning that travel will be very difficult, dangerous, and could be impossible over the next several days. If you are traveling you can stay up to date with weather information and real-time road conditions on our app.
myaustinminnesota.com
Closings, Cancellations, and Delays for Friday 12/23
SMART Transit – All services will shut down at 5:00pm (all buses, dispatch). Buses will operate in town and on plowed roads only (no out of town travel). Austin to Albert Lea Dialysis will operate as scheduled. VFW Post 1216 will not have bingo (December 23rd, 2022). We will...
