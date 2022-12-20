Monday's Top Prep Performers from basketball and soccer
Highlights from Monday in high school sports:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Cyrus Torabian hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer and finished with six points, six rebounds and three assists, Austin Maziasz had 24 points and eight rebounds, and Kayden Elsokary had 10 points and four assists to lead Westlake (9-5) to a 63-61 win over Providence-Burbank at the Cal Lutheran University High School Shootout.
- Cooper Lucas dropped in 34 points, Charlie Muir scored 18 points, Noah Cotton had nine points, and Johnny Kostenuik added seven points to lead Newbury Park (12-1) to a 79-71 victory over Golden Valley at the Cal Lutheran University High School Shootout.
- Justin Rener scored 17 points, Ryder Mjoen finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Caleb Peters had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Simi Valley (9-4) to a 54-44 win over Knight at the Cal Lutheran University High School Shootout.
- Beckham Rutherford finished with 25 points, Willem Rutherford scored 17 points and Josh Rosen contributed nine points to lead Nordhoff (8-3) to a 55-45 victory over Royal at the Cal Lutheran University High School Shootout. Drew Romano scored 16 points and Ace Arnold had 12 points for the Highlanders (6-8).
- Elias Chin scored 23 points, Jacob Kjarval had 19 points and Cole Caudill added 13 points for Thousand Oaks (8-2) in its 81-71 loss to Walnut at the Cal Lutheran University High School Shootout.
- Nate Delgadillo had 11 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, Jack Morris finished with 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals, and Jacob Munoz scored seven points for Fillmore (4-7) in its 49-34 loss to Kennedy-Granada Hills at the Cal Lutheran University High School Shootout.
- Jake Yson scored 10 points and Jacob Cunningham had eight points for Hueneme in its 61-31 loss to Rancho Mirage at the Cal Lutheran University High School Shootout.
- Reese Widerburg scored 16 points, Dominik Contreras had 15 points and eight rebounds, Marcos Ramirez hit five 3-pointers for 15 points and also grabbed four rebounds, Bobby Barajas finished with seven points, eight assists and seven steals, and Jacob Terrill and Lukas Rea each scored seven points to lead unbeaten Oxnard (12-0, 3-0) to a 73-29 win over Santa Barbara in a Channel League game.
- Rodney Adams Jr. scored 19 points, David Williams had 17 points and eight rebounds, Ethan Macias had 15 points and seven assists, and Jackson Knowles finished with eight points and four steals to lead Rio Mesa (6-5, 2-1) to a 68-40 win over Ventura in a Channel League game. Travis Valenzuela scored a game-high 20 points, Jon Gurrola had nine points and Caleb Sebek added eight points for the Cougars (5-8, 1-2).
- Zane Carter finished with 21 points and five assists, Luke Ortiz and Joel Ipatzi each scored 11 points, Sebastian Hernandez contributed 10 points, and Daniel Ortiz added nine points to lead Buena (9-2, 2-1) to a 75-48 win over Pacifica in a Channel League game. Theo Briscoe hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Sergio Ornelas had 12 points and five rebounds, and Richard Miranda hit two 3-pointers for six points for the Tritons (4-8, 0-3).
- Nick Giarrusso finished with 21 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals, Stevie Prudholme had 16 points, four rebounds and two assists, Stevie Amar had eight points and five rebounds, Connor Claeys scored eight points, Castor Maynard had six points, Axel Eason grabbed seven rebounds, and Ricky Humpries had six rebounds to lead unbeaten Oaks Christian (12-0) to a 62-54 win over Faith Baptist in a nonleague game.
- Ashton Brown scored 17 points, Nick Drucker had 12 points, and Sam Noah had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Foothill Tech (7-6) to a 56-48 victory over host Carpinteria on the first day of the Jim Bayshore Classic.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Mimi Moon finished with 24 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists, Haven Ramirez had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Mister Nelson had 10 points, four rebounds and two blocks, and Mikayla Oliver added six points, eight rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals to lead Pacifica to a 54-47 win over Buena in a Channel League game.
- Jamilyn Carton scored 25 points for Agoura in its 45-32 loss to Trinity Classical Academy in a nonleague game
BOYS SOCCER
- Damian Renteria scored two goals, Benjamin Aguilar had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Nuñez had an assist to lead Channel Islands (5-1-2, 2-1-1) to a 3-2 victory over Nordhoff in a Citrus Coast League match.
GIRLS SOCCER
- Camarillo defeated Valencia 4-0 in a nonleague match.
