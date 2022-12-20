ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

National Pumpkin Pie Day

By Sponsored Content
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

With the holidays approaching and family coming into town, everyone is preoccupied with preparing their home. There’s one holiday approaching that isn’t at the top of most people’s lists: National Pumpkin Pie Day!

National Pumpkin Pie Day is celebrated every year on December 25th. While it may be overshadowed by Christmas Day, it makes for a great excuse to choose pumpkin pie for your dessert table.

Papa C Pies has a delicious homemade pumpkin pie that you can enjoy now or any day of the year!

History of Pumpkin Pie

There have been many different versions of a pumpkin pie throughout history. One of the first times it was written down was in 1651. A famous French chef, François Pierre, featured a recipe for “Tourte of Pumpkin” in one of his cookbooks.

Versions of the pumpkin pie started showing up in English cookbooks in 1670 and have evolved from there. It is believed that the pilgrims may have made a version of pumpkin pie with the pumpkins that the Native Americans gave them, which is why pumpkin pie is very popular around Thanksgiving.

Pumpkin Pie at Christmas

Pumpkin pies are the most popular Christmas dessert, followed by Eggnog, and are the favorite holiday treat in Tennessee.

Pumpkin pie is mentioned in many famous holiday songs, most notably in “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” with the line “Later we’ll have some pumpkin pie and we’ll do some caroling.” That sounds like the perfect way to celebrate National Pumpkin Pie day and get into the Christmas spirit!

Papa C Pies

Papa C Pies offers pumpkin pie from September through December. The complex combination of spices along with cream creates a smooth-tasting pie that isn’t overwhelming to the senses.

Shipping orders have closed and orders for pickup on Christmas Eve must be placed by December 22nd so get your orders placed. Visit Papa C Pies website to get your order Pumpkin Pie ordered today!

