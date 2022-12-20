Sooo close: Bartlesville Bruins rally, last second shot doesn't fall in road 'L'

Bartlesville High’s boys basketball squad came so close to clawing out a victory Saturday night on Missouri soil.

The Bruins played brilliantly the last few minutes to shrink a 10-point deficit to just two points against Fr. Tolton Catholic High School, 58-56, by the final buzzer.

But, the Bruins (1-3) had an opportunity to win it with a three-point shot in the final two seconds. The rim rejected the attempt and Tolton hung on by a heartbeat.

Next up, Bartlesville plays next week in the 57th Annual Tournament of Champions, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Dec. 28-30.

General admission tickets are $6, according to the ticketmaster website.

That will be Bartlesville’s next action in what has been a difficult December to gain traction.

Bartlesville will have played its first four games in a stretch of 32 days — or an average of one game every eight days — by the time it tips off in the first round of the TOC.

But, starting with the TOC, Bartlesville will play 10 games during a 20-day period.

The rust showed a bit in Saturday’s game, which was part of the Norm Stewart Classic in Columbia, Mo.

The score was knotted after one quarter, 12-12, and Tolton moved ahead in the second quarter.

Tolton led by 10 late in the fourth, but Bartlesville made a tremendous comeback.

With 35 seconds left, David Castillo (30 points) dialed in a three-pointer to make it a three-point game, 52-49, in favor of Tolton.

Tolton then got a deuce-and-one to push the lead back to six, 55-49.

However, Aadhi Ayyappan drilled a trey for the Bruins to trim the margin down to three, 55-52, with 24 ticks left.

The Bruins had to foul the rest of the way and Tolton made three of four three throws to hang on.

Castillo made a lay-up-and-one to slice the gap to two points, 57-55, with 11 seconds left.

Tolton hit 1of-2 free throws to make it a three-point game, 58-55, with 6.2 seconds left.

Instead of letting a few seconds burn off the block, Tolton fouled Castillo, on the inbounds pass, with 4.2 seconds left.

That amount of time opened the door for the Bruins for last one final opportunity.

Castillo swished the first charity toss to reduce the advantage back to two, 58-56. But, he deliberately missed the second free throw to give Bartlesville a chance for a rebound and put back. In the scramble for the rebound, Tolton lost the ball out of bounds at the 2.7-second mark.

The Bruins inbounded the ball and Castillo launched a long shot — but fate didn’t answer his prayer and the buzzer sounded to end the game.

Castillo has now scored 30-or-more points in three-plus games and is averaging more than 31 points per game.

This was Bartlesville’s second-best defensive showing, holding Tolton to less than 60 points (South Oak Cliff from Texas scored only 52 on the Bruins.)

Clent Stewart is in his ninth season as the Bruins’ head coach. He will be taking the team to its first TOC appearance in about 17 seasons.