Grosse Pointe, MI

Grosse Pointe North H.S. student, 14, charged in threat that led to lockdown

By Lily Altavena, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Wayne County prosecutors have charged a 14-year-old Grosse Pointe North High School student for allegedly making a threat that led to a 35-minute lockdown at the school on Monday.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the 1,500-student school went on lockdown at 12:30 p.m. Monday until 1:05 p.m. due to the threat. Grosse Pointe Public Schools dismissed students at 1:45 p.m. from school and canceled after-school activities.

"We'd like to thank our local public safety departments and our North administration and staff for their quick response and professionalism today," district officials wrote on Facebook.

Threats are increasingly upending the school day at schools across Michigan. The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has prosecuted 42 juveniles for making school threats from Oct. 20, 2021, through mid-November of this year, compared with one case the year before.

The Detroit Free Press

