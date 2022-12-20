ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Volunteers needed for 2023 Riverside County point-in-time homeless count in January

By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdzSc_0jp6vbOW00

More than 700 volunteers from community-based organizations, churches and other groups are needed for the 2023 Riverside County point-in-time homeless count, which will take place in communities throughout the county.

The general point-in-time count is scheduled for 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 25, while the youth count is scheduled for Jan. 25 through 27.

The count is required by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in order for the county and cities to receive federal funding, as well as access state funds that are based on point-in-time counts. It provides a snapshot of how many homeless individuals are in a community in one given night and helps identify subpopulations, such as veterans, seniors and youth.

Training is required prior to the count. Volunteers must also have a smartphone or tablet to conduct the survey, be able to walk up to two hours and be 18 or older. Volunteers ages 16 and 17 are allowed, but must be accompanied by an adult.

Those interested in participating can register at rivcohhpws.org/homeless-point-time-pit-count

Results from the 2022 Riverside County point-in-time count, which was conducted Feb. 23-25 and included more than 625 volunteers, identified a total of 3,316 people experiencing homelessness throughout Riverside County. That represented a 15% increase in the county’s total homeless population compared to 2020 survey results.

The count also revealed that the number of people lacking any form of shelter was down 8% compared to 2020 results, but that there was a 22% increase in homeless seniors (those 62 and older) and an increase of 83% of families with children. Heidi Marshall, director of the county’s Housing, Homelessness Prevention and Workforce Solutions Department, said in a previous interview with The Desert Sun those figures were "alarming," especially among the senior population.

"The fact that our current state of the economy is what it is, we were surprised, quite frankly, to not see a much more dramatic increase," Marshall said. "But I think that these figures are indicative of what happens when you have the perfect storm: the historic inflation, the rent increases that are really dramatic in our county and then the lowest vacancy rates. All of that plays into, and mostly affects, folks on a fixed income."

District 4, which includes the Coachella Valley, had the highest number of unsheltered people, with just over a third of the 1,980 people identified in the count.

Palm Springs, with a total population of roughly 44,500, had the second-highest number of unsheltered people countywide, with 222, trailing only the city of Riverside, which sits in districts 1 and 2 and has a population of roughly 315,000.

Indio, which also lies in the county's fourth supervisorial district, had the fourth-highest number of unsheltered people, according to the results.

Here are the full results for the nine Coachella Valley cities from the 2022 homeless point-in-time count:

  • Cathedral City: 61 unsheltered (up 39% from 2020); 12 sheltered
  • Coachella: 74 unsheltered (down 5% from 2020); 0 sheltered
  • Desert Hot Springs: 48 unsheltered (down 29% from 2020); 15 sheltered
  • Indian Wells: 0 unsheltered (down 100% from 2020); 0 sheltered
  • Indio: 105 unsheltered (up 27% from 2020); 322 sheltered
  • La Quinta: 7 unsheltered (up 133% from 2020); 0 sheltered
  • Palm Desert: 26 unsheltered (up 44% from 2020); 0 sheltered
  • Palm Springs: 222 unsheltered (up 18% from 2020); 54 sheltered
  • Rancho Mirage: 3 unsheltered (down 75% from 2020); 0 sheltered

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

Comments / 2

Related
YAHOO!

18 inmates have died in Riverside County jails in 2022. Families want an investigation

A man incarcerated in a Riverside County jail died in a hospital on Monday after being found unresponsive in a jail cell the week before. It's the 18th death of an inmate this year, the deadliest year in the county's jails according to data made public by the California Department of Justice going back to 2005. Riverside County had previously reported at most 12 deaths in its jails over that time frame, most recently in 2020.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees

A local business owner of I Heart Mac and Cheese housed some of his employees in Palm Springs after hearing about their struggles with finding affordable housing. One of his employees currently lives in a sober home, and he has been trying to find a home for a year. He says no one will allow The post A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

County awarded grant to continue providing bottled water to Oasis Mobile Home Park residents

The State Water Resources Control Board awarded Riverside County a grant of $883,930 to continue the distribution of bottled water for the residents of Oasis Mobile Home Park throughout all of 2023. The Oasis Mobile Home Park has been plagued by issues with clean water for more than three years. It all started in Aug. 2019 The post County awarded grant to continue providing bottled water to Oasis Mobile Home Park residents appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iecn.com

San Bernardino City Councilwoman Sandra Ibarra calls on Burrtec to properly clean city streets

It’s no secret that many of the City of San Bernardino’s streets are covered in filth and trash, but nothing seems to get accomplished. On December 8th, Councilwoman Sandra Ibarra, who was just re-elected to the second ward, issued a Facebook post urging constituents who do not approve of Burrtec’s rate increase to be on the lookout for information on how to protest.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
z1077fm.com

Three dead and mutilated coyotes found in Yucca Valley

Photographs showing three dead and mutilated coyotes near the Yucca Valley golf course that have startled the Morongo Basin are currently being investigated by town authorities. The photos, which show three dead coyotes laid in the open desert with their tails removed, have circulated on social media and have caused alarm amongst residents, animal lovers, and environmentalists.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Motorcyclist dies after sliding into stationary car in Yucca Valley 12/22

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a stationary car on Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley on Thursday, December 22. According to a sheriff’s report, deputies were called to the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue where witnesses say a white Kawasaki motorcycle appeared to not see the stopped traffic in front of him. The unidentified motorcyclist applied his brakes and skidded a short distance before laying the motorcycle down and colliding with the back of a stopped sedan, driven by a 29 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel

The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted. The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may...
RIALTO, CA
horseandrider.com

California Horse Positive for EHM

A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Riverside County, California, displaying mild neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on December 22nd. The mare is alive and under veterinary care. The mare and four exposed horses on the home premises are quarantined. There has been no recent history of travel on or off this premises.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
precinctreporter.com

Affordable Housing for Low to Moderate Income Buyers

At a time when affordable housing is out of reach for most communities of color, the Inland Empire and San Bernardino can expect new spacious factory-built single-family homes along with Accessory Dwelling Units that won’t break the bank. Through the Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services LLC project, the company will...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Woman wounded in car-to-car shooting in San Bernardino

Authorities are searching for a driver who reportedly opened fire on another vehicle while driving in San Bernardino on Thursday. The incident occurred around noon in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino known as Rosena Ranch, when a woman and a passenger in her car were involved in some sort of dispute with another vehicle near Sierra Avenue, just south of the 15 Freeway in Fontana. According to investigators, the suspect followed the victim to Rosena Ranch, shooting into her vehicle and fleeing from the scene. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and administered medical aid before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Deputies were still searching for the suspect, and have no additional information available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 356-6767.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep

SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
SANTA ANA, CA
KVCR NEWS

Helen Tran to be sworn in as San Bernardino mayor

Re-elected city council members Theodore Sanchez, Sandra Ibarra and Fred Shorett will also be sworn in and the Nov. 8th election results will be certified. The city of San Bernardino is holding a special city council meeting tonight to swear in the city’s new mayor Helen Tran. Tran made history this election cycle as the first Asian American to be elected as San Bernardino mayor. She will be only the third woman to serve in the role.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

IE food bank gets $5,000 grant

Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino has received a $5,000 grant from the National Association of Theatre Owners California Nevada. The Inland Empire’s premiere food bank was one of 20 Feeding America organizations to receive the grants, which support arts and social service organizations, according to a statement. “Food Insecurity is...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy