Transformation Project responds to South Dakota terminating contract for community health worker

The head of a nonprofit that supports South Dakota’s transgender community broke her silence Tuesday in an open letter about the state’s recent termination of a contract to fund a community health worker position through the organization.

Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project (TP), said in a statement Tuesday that cancellation of the contract and national media attention on the group has been “overwhelming and difficult,” and that the organization has been under intense scrutiny from online publications that “peddle falsehoods about transgender people and perpetuate harm and discriminate against them.”

A contract between TP and the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) for $136,000 to fund the CHW position began June 1. TP has received more than $23,000 in payments from the state so far this fiscal year.

However, the contract wasn’t signed by Williams until Sept. 4, or by Beth Dokken, director of the division of family and community health at the DOH, until Sept. 9, or by Darcy McGuigan, director of the division of finance at the DOH, until Sept. 12.

Who was hired as the Community Health Worker?

Williams said she hired Jack Fonder for the CHW position, a position the group had advertised on Twitter as recently as August.

Fonder’s role is to meet the needs of South Dakotans with disparate health outcomes for the population TP serves: transgender, gender non-conforming and the broader LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit community. Williams said in her statement that the population is widely known to have disproportionately negative health outcomes in the state and U.S., and is sorely in need of dedicated health services to close that disparity.

As a CHW, Fonder would serve as a frontline public health worker who is a trusted member of the community enabling Fonder to serve as a liaison, link or intermediary between health and social services and the community to facilitate access to services, and improve the quality and cultural competence of service delivery.

Fonder, who Williams said is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, would provide critical services like health system navigation, health promotion and coaching, education to patients on positive contributions to their health status and more.

Williams told the Argus Leader that Fonder is still with TP. Other local nonprofits, such as South Dakota Voices for Peace and the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls, also host CHW positions, according to South Dakota Searchlight.

DOH alleges Transformation Project didn't meet contractual obligations

According to the contract between the TP and the DOH, the TP was obligated to submit quarterly reports to the DOH. For the first quarter, June 1 to Aug. 30, a report was due Sept. 15. For the second quarter, Sept. 1 to Nov. 31, a report was due Dec. 15.

In the termination letter from the DOH to TP sent Dec. 16, the DOH states that TP failed to perform those obligations among others under the contract.

Williams said the letter was sent with no advance warning or discussion from the state, and was sent to “our complete shock and dismay.” According to the contract, the state and DOH can terminate its contract “for cause at any time, with or without notice.”

She added that TP believes the termination was unwarranted, disagrees with the DOH’s assertion that TP failed to perform contractual obligations and that TP remained in compliance with the terms of the contract.

“We are also deeply concerned by the appearance that the termination of this contract stems not from our actions, but as a result of the population we serve,” Williams said in her statement, adding that TP is seeking legal advice to remedy “this circumstance.”

Williams said TP is “heartbroken” at what she believes are inaccurate descriptions of the organization’s work.

Conservatives react to contract issuance

Gov. Kristi Noem’s spokesman Ian Fury hasn’t responded to Argus Leader questions about the incident, and neither have officials with the DOH. But Fury told The Daily Signal, a conservative media outlet that first reported on the letter, that Noem doesn’t support TP’s efforts, that the state is reviewing all DOH contracts at this time and that this contract was signed without Noem’s prior knowledge or approval.

Three days after TP received the termination letter, DOH Secretary Joan Adam announced her retirement from the department. It’s unclear if the two events are related, as Fury, Adam and other DOH officials have not responded to Argus Leader questions on the matter.

In response to media attention on the contract, multiple conservative groups have expressed their consternation at the fact the contract was given out in the first place.

National conservative group Concerned Women for America wrote a letter Tuesday calling on Noem to investigate TP and its relationship with Sanford Health in anticipation of the third annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit at the Sanford Research Center. Williams said the event is still going to happen as planned for Jan. 13, 2023.

South Dakota lawmakers in the Freedom Caucus have announced plans for legislation to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth. Similar bills have been filed and failed in the South Dakota Legislature multiple times in the past decade, like HB 1205 in 2019, HB 1057 in 2020 and SB 93 in 2020.