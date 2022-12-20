ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Two Arlington restaurants closed, and one failed, after health inspections Dec. 4-10

By Steve Wilson
 3 days ago

Two restaurants were closed, and one failed during recent Arlington health inspections, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Health inspectors visited 53 locations between Dec. 4-10. Restaurants are scored on a 100-point system in Arlington, with 100 being a perfect score and 70 being extremely poor. A score of 75 or less requires a follow-up inspection.

First ToFu and Fast Food at 2505 E. Arkansas Lane, Suite 111, was closed on Dec. 3, then closed again on Dec. 6. It passed inspection on Dec. 8 and reopened.

Funnel Cakes & Gelato at 2430 N. Davis Drive, Suite 100, was closed on Dec. 6.

El Ranchito-Arlington at 3517 Cooper St. failed inspection with a score of 70 and will need to be re-inspected.

Six facilities passed follow-up inspections.

Receiving perfect scores were African Continental Market at 6201 Matlock Road, Suite 121, and Elrod’s Cost Plus at 550 W. Randol Mill Road.

Arlington inspection reports don’t list details of the violations.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Dec. 4th - Dec. 10th, 2022. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

