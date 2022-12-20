ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Alabama transfer Tommy Brockermeyer returning home to TCU

By Steven Johnson
 3 days ago

Alabama transfer offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer is returning home.

The former All Saints’ Episcopal star announced he was transferring to TCU on Tuesday. Brockermeyer was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2021 and is the fourth SEC transfer the Horned Frogs have landed in the last week.

His teammate JoJo Earle announced his transfer to TCU on Saturday. Florida cornerback Avery Helm and LSU wide receiver Jack Bech also committed to TCU out of the transfer portal this weekend.

Brockermeyer saw limited snaps in two seasons with the Crimson Tide, but is still rated a four-star transfer prospect by 247Sports.

His father Blake is also a Fort Worth native and was an All-American offensive lineman at Texas. Blake Brockermeyer played nine seasons in the NFL.

Brockermeyer’s commitment pushed TCU’s transfer portal class to No. 7 in the country. The Horned Frogs’ recruiting class also has high marks and sits at No. 16 in the country.

