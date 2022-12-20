ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville SC MLS schedule 2023: Here's all 34 regular season games, starting Feb. 25

By Drake Hills, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDG5K_0jp6vQdP00

Nashville SC and New York City FC will play the official 2023 Major League Soccer season opener on Feb. 25 at Geodis Park (3:30 p.m., FOX), simultaneously kicking off the first of 34 games broadcasted on Fox Sports and the first on an Apple TV broadcast following the league's 10-year agreement with the streaming service.

MLS and Apple will begin its $2.5 billion partnership in 2023, launching MLS Season Pass inside Apple TV+ on Feb. 1. Fans will be able to watch every game for free during the opening weekend, but must subscribe after to MLS Season Pass in order to watch future matches.

Nashville returns to the Eastern Conference in 2023, after being switched to the West in 2022. The Boys in Gold will play four nationally-televised games on Fox Sports networks, including the season opener. The MLS season will pause between July 21-Aug. 19 for the Leagues Cup . The regular season concludes Oct. 21, with Nashville hosting the New York Red Bulls at Geodis Park. Playoff schedules will be announced at a later date.

Here's the full 2023 Nashville SC schedule (All times local):

2023 Nashville SC schedule

All games are available to watch via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+. Additional coverage of games noted below.

February

Feb. 25: Nashville vs. New York City FC; Geodis Park; 3:30 p.m.; FOX/FOX Deportes

March

March 4: Nashville at New York Red Bulls; Red Bull Arena; Time TBD

March 11: Nashville vs. CF Montréal; Geodis Park; 7:30 p.m.

March 18: Nashville at New England Revolution; Gillette Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

March 25: Nashville vs. FC Cincinnati; Geodis Park, 7:30 p.m.

April

April 1: Nashville SC at Orlando City SC; Exploria Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

April 8: Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC; Geodis Park, 7:30 p.m.

April 15: Nashville at New York City FC, Citi Field, 6:30 p.m.

April 22: Nashville vs. Los Angeles FC; Geodis Park, 7:30 p.m.

April 29: Nashville vs. Atlanta United FC; Geodis Park, 12:30 p.m.; FOX/FOX Deportes

May

May 6: Nashville vs. Chicago Fire FC; Geodis Park, 7:30 p.m.

May 13: Nashville at D.C. United; Audi Field, 6:30 p.m.

May 17: Nashville vs. Inter Miami CF; Geodis Park, 7:30 p.m.

May 20: Nashville at Charlotte FC; Bank of America Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

May 28: Nashville vs. Columbus Crew; Geodis Park, 7:30 p.m.; FS1/FOXDeportes

June

June 3: Nashville at FC Dallas; Toyota Stadium; 7:30 p.m.

June 10: Nashville at Toronto FC; BMO Field, 6:30 p.m.

June 17: Nashville vs. St. Louis City SC; Geodis Park; 7:30 p.m.

June 21: Nashville at CF Montréal; Stade Saputo, 6:30 p.m.

June 24: Nashville at Columbus Crew; Lower.com Field, 6:30 p.m.

July

July 1: Nashville vs. D.C. United; Geodis Park, 7:30 p.m.

July 8: Nashville at Chicago Fire FC; Soldier Field, 7:30 p.m.

July 12: Nashville vs. Philadelphia Union; Geodis Park, 7:30 p.m.

July 15: Nashville at FC Cincinnati; TQL Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

July 19: The 2023 MLS All-Star Game; Audi Field, Washington, D.C., Time TBD

August

Aug. 20: Nashville vs. New England Revolution; Geodis Park, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: Nashville at Atlanta United FC; Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 30: Nashville at Inter Miami CF; DRV PNK Stadium; 6:30 p.m.

September

Sept. 2: Nashville vs. Charlotte FC; Geodis Park, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20: Nashville at Sporting Kansas City SC; Children's Mercy Park, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: Nashville at San Jose Earthquakes; PayPal Park, 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: Nashville vs. Seattle Sounders FC; Geodis Park, 7:30 p.m.

October

Oct. 4: Nashville vs. Orlando City SC; Geodis Park, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: Nashville at Philadelphia Union; Subaru Park, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: Nashville vs. New York Red Bulls; Geodis Park, 7:30 p.m.

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

