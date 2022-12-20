Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Christmas Eve lunch at the Mission at Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Mission at Kern County will be holding a Christmas eve lunch to help others this holiday weekend. The lunch will be on December 24 at 821 East 21st Street, at 11 a.m. To learn more you can go to the Mission at Kern County's...
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Diego
Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Diego!. Diego is a two-month old Chihuahua short coat mix pup. Because of his size and short coat, Diego is kept in a separate indoor room to keep him warm. The only way to see Diego is on their website or by scheduling an appointment to meet the little guy in person, according to Kristen White.
Seniors grateful for Blessing Corner meal delivery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For many local seniors, Christmas can be a little less merry. “A lot of the seniors probably won’t have family to come over for Christmas or any of the holidays,” senior Willie Newman said. Take it from Newman, who says she’s blessed to have family coming in for the holidays. Many […]
iheart.com
16 People Found Being Held Captive In Bakersfield?!
Police are investigating a Bakerfield home where 16 people were being held captive! Neighbors caught video of one of the victims escaping and banging on their door to plead for help. Watch the video above for more details!
Bakersfield Now
Attorney of bio father of Orrin and Orson West gives update on lawsuit against Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's been more than two years since two boys were reported missing from their California City home where they lived with their adoptive parents. In that time a criminal case has been filed as well as two civil lawsuits. One of those was filed by boy's biological father. A trial date hasn't been set yet.
Kern homeless collaborative in need of volunteers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative needs volunteers for its 2023 Point-in-Time Count. Organizers need 500 volunteers to identify and count the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the county, according to the collaborative. The annual count provides a snapshot of homelessness in Kern County. The results are used to allocate […]
Vigil held in memory of homeless people who have died
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative and Mayor Karen Goh gathered Wednesday morning in memory of the people experiencing homelessness who died this year. Research shows people who are homeless are three to four times more likely to die than the general population. Studies across the world have also confirmed the relationship […]
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 12/20
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Sydney, from Bakersfield SPCA!. If you would like to adopt Sydney or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
School district sued over crash that killed siblings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The parents of a man and girl killed by an alleged impaired driver are suing Greenfield Union School District, alleging the area where the two were standing when hit was used as a bus stop despite being located “on a high-speed, heavily-traveled roadway.” The suit filed earlier this month by the […]
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work Wednesday' Dec. 21
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. CalJOBS will be offering a soft skills workshop, go to caljobs.ca.gov to register. C&J Well Services is looking to expand its team go to cjwellservices.com...
Greyhound Lines offers free rides to those in need for holiday season
Greyhound Lines is once again offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season as part of the transportation company’s Homefree Program.
TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
Bakersfield Now
Thieves may not wait for holidays to steal
KBAK/KBFX — Roughly a million burglaries take place annually in the U.S. and 83,000 happen during the month of December. Though it feels like there's an increase this time year, Sergeant Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said in Kern County it happens all year long. "It’s not...
KGET 17
Victory Outreach Bakersfield to hold toy giveaway Wednesday
Victory Outreach spokesperson Eberardo Sanchez joined 17 News to talk about the toy giveaway happening Wednesday at the Victory Outreach Bakersfield campus. Sanchez said Victory Outreach has 1,000 toys for tomorrow’s event. Participants will have to pre-register at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the pre-registration process will help organizers direct children to choose toys by their age category.
Bakersfield Now
Over 2,500 customers without power in southwest Bakersfield
-- This morning a power outage is affecting over 2,500 customers in southwest Bakersfield. PG&E reports that 2,788 customers are affected from Westside Parkway down to White Lane. The company's outage website said that the power went off around 3:20 a.m. and the cause of the outage is unknown. The...
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BPD searching for an at-risk missing woman, 19
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for Apollonia Davis, 19. Davis was last seen Tuesday on 38th Street, according to BPD. She is considered at risk because of a medical condition. The police department described Davis as 5 feet and 1 inch tall and 97 pounds […]
Lawsuit: Inadequate security at Shafter High when stabbing occurred
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When a former Shafter High School student walked onto campus in March and stabbed a student, no one was monitoring security cameras, a police officer wasn’t present and a fence surrounding the campus was unlocked, attorneys say. And when the wounded student, believing he was dying, ran to the school office […]
Thousands of kids may not have a Christmas next year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Toys for Tots drive gives tens of thousands of toys year after year to kids throughout Kern but now it’s losing its warehouse and it desperately needs to find a new home. “I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Doughty said. “I don’t know if there will be a Toys […]
Bakersfield Now
California DOJ to investigate southeast Bakersfield officer-involved shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department said the California Department of Justice will investigate the December 20th officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaving a man dead. According to Bakersfield police, based upon early investigative observations, BPD detectives investigating the officer-involved shooting on December 20th, determined that the...
