Nashville Metro Health Department ending COVID-19 'strike team' Dec. 31

By Frank Gluck, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
The Metro Nashville Department of Health will scale back its citywide COVID-19 prevention efforts on Dec. 31, as pandemic-related illnesses and hospitalizations remain at relatively low levels.

"While COVID-19 is still a serious issue in our community, the response from the Metro Public Health Department will shift to mirror the way we respond to other serious, endemic illnesses," said Dr. Gill Wright, the department's director of health, in a news release announcing the policy shift. "Vaccines and boosters are very effective at preventing the most serious effects of COVID-19."

The Strike Team, which has been in place since mid-2020, offers COVID-19 boosters, testing and flu shots in a variety of locations throughout the community.

Vaccines and boosters will continue to be available for free at Metro health clinics, by appointment. At-home tests may also be picked up at any city health department clinic. PCR tests will not be available through a Metro clinic starting Jan. 1. The department will also cease its weekly reports of COVID-19, though wastewater surveillance of the virus will continue.

