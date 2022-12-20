ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Bakersfield shoppers rush to wrap up their last minute holiday shopping

BAKERSFIELD, California — People were rushing to get their last minute holiday shopping done in Bakersfield Friday night. Stores across the city saw an influx of shoppers looking to find the last few items on their Christmas lists. Shoppers Janet Gourlay and Abel Duran both said they were able...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Christmas Eve lunch at the Mission at Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Mission at Kern County will be holding a Christmas eve lunch to help others this holiday weekend. The lunch will be on December 24 at 821 East 21st Street, at 11 a.m. To learn more you can go to the Mission at Kern County's...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Exploring inside CALM's new 'Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic'

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Living Museum is opening a new clinic to help take care of its animals. Calm Director, Meg Maitland, said that the clinic will be the onsite hospital for their animals and that they are one of the first inland Oiled Wildlife facilities. Maitland...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
'Pet of the Week' Dec. 22

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Orion from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Orion or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100. Kern County Animal Services is also...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Thieves may not wait for holidays to steal

KBAK/KBFX — Roughly a million burglaries take place annually in the U.S. and 83,000 happen during the month of December. Though it feels like there's an increase this time year, Sergeant Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said in Kern County it happens all year long. "It’s not...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
'Putting You to Work Wednesday' Dec. 21

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. CalJOBS will be offering a soft skills workshop, go to caljobs.ca.gov to register. C&J Well Services is looking to expand its team go to cjwellservices.com...
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield rookie MLB player, Boys & Girls Club donate toys to children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — MLB rookie Austin Charles and the Boys & Girls Club of Bakersfield donated toys at a youth center on Niles Street Friday morning. Charles, a Kansas City Royals rookie player was at the giveaway at the Armstrong Youth Center, handing out toys. Charles understands what it means to bring smiles to the kids' faces.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Over 2,500 customers without power in southwest Bakersfield

-- This morning a power outage is affecting over 2,500 customers in southwest Bakersfield. PG&E reports that 2,788 customers are affected from Westside Parkway down to White Lane. The company's outage website said that the power went off around 3:20 a.m. and the cause of the outage is unknown. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Man dead following day-long barricade with baby in Lancaster, baby rescued

Lancaster, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 22 9:30 A.M.) A man is dead after leading authorities on a hours-long standoff, barricading himself inside a Lancaster mobile home park with a 1-year-old baby, after leading authorities on a high-speed police chase. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said...
LANCASTER, CA
Experts say gas prices could continue to decrease

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Some people may be making their holiday traveling list and checking it twice. With gas prices declining for the sixth straight week, people say it’s a holiday miracle. “It's lovely because this weekend I'm going to Fresno, so it makes it a little more...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Arson investigation into abandoned structure fire on Brundage Lane

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Update: 12/21/22 (8:30 a.m.) PG&E has restored power to the area. Update: 12/21/22 (7:10 a.m.) The Bakersfield Fire Department has said that the structure was abandoned. The cause of the fire is unknown. They also said arson investigators are heading there, and PG&E will be...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
California DOJ to investigate southeast Bakersfield officer-involved shooting

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department said the California Department of Justice will investigate the December 20th officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaving a man dead. According to Bakersfield police, based upon early investigative observations, BPD detectives investigating the officer-involved shooting on December 20th, determined that the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

