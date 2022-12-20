Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "Just the fact that the man escaped where he was being held. I mean, that took a lot of nerve a lot of courage, especially with his wife and his child there for him to get out and then slam on doors for help," said Dr. Doug Bennett, founder of Magdalene Hope.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO