Bakersfield shoppers rush to wrap up their last minute holiday shopping
BAKERSFIELD, California — People were rushing to get their last minute holiday shopping done in Bakersfield Friday night. Stores across the city saw an influx of shoppers looking to find the last few items on their Christmas lists. Shoppers Janet Gourlay and Abel Duran both said they were able...
Christmas Eve lunch at the Mission at Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Mission at Kern County will be holding a Christmas eve lunch to help others this holiday weekend. The lunch will be on December 24 at 821 East 21st Street, at 11 a.m. To learn more you can go to the Mission at Kern County's...
Exploring inside CALM's new 'Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic'
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Living Museum is opening a new clinic to help take care of its animals. Calm Director, Meg Maitland, said that the clinic will be the onsite hospital for their animals and that they are one of the first inland Oiled Wildlife facilities. Maitland...
'Pet of the Week' Dec. 22
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Orion from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Orion or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100. Kern County Animal Services is also...
2 years since Orrin & Orson West reported missing,toy drive and candlelight prayer planned
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Wednesday, December 21, 2022, marks two years since four-year-old Orrin and three-year-old Orson West were reported missing from their adoptive parents’ home in California City. "I don't understand...," Ryan Dean, biological mother of Orson and Orrin West, said crying. "It hurts." That was Ryan...
Thieves may not wait for holidays to steal
KBAK/KBFX — Roughly a million burglaries take place annually in the U.S. and 83,000 happen during the month of December. Though it feels like there's an increase this time year, Sergeant Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said in Kern County it happens all year long. "It’s not...
'Putting You to Work Wednesday' Dec. 21
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. CalJOBS will be offering a soft skills workshop, go to caljobs.ca.gov to register. C&J Well Services is looking to expand its team go to cjwellservices.com...
Morning forecaster Aaron Perlman sings his original Christmas songs
Bakersfield; Ca — Morning forecaster and anchor Aaron Perlman sings a Christmas song he wrote for his family on Eyewitness News Mornings every Christmas. This year we got two songs: "Christmas Night" and "This Is Christmas".
Bakersfield rookie MLB player, Boys & Girls Club donate toys to children
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — MLB rookie Austin Charles and the Boys & Girls Club of Bakersfield donated toys at a youth center on Niles Street Friday morning. Charles, a Kansas City Royals rookie player was at the giveaway at the Armstrong Youth Center, handing out toys. Charles understands what it means to bring smiles to the kids' faces.
Attorney of bio father of Orrin and Orson West gives update on lawsuit against Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's been more than two years since two boys were reported missing from their California City home where they lived with their adoptive parents. In that time a criminal case has been filed as well as two civil lawsuits. One of those was filed by boy's biological father. A trial date hasn't been set yet.
Over 2,500 customers without power in southwest Bakersfield
-- This morning a power outage is affecting over 2,500 customers in southwest Bakersfield. PG&E reports that 2,788 customers are affected from Westside Parkway down to White Lane. The company's outage website said that the power went off around 3:20 a.m. and the cause of the outage is unknown. The...
Man dead following day-long barricade with baby in Lancaster, baby rescued
Lancaster, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 22 9:30 A.M.) A man is dead after leading authorities on a hours-long standoff, barricading himself inside a Lancaster mobile home park with a 1-year-old baby, after leading authorities on a high-speed police chase. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said...
What's next for the victims rescued from Kern County human trafficking incident
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "Just the fact that the man escaped where he was being held. I mean, that took a lot of nerve a lot of courage, especially with his wife and his child there for him to get out and then slam on doors for help," said Dr. Doug Bennett, founder of Magdalene Hope.
Man arrested in Bakersfield accused of murdering 17-year-old Corcoran teen
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in Bakersfield Tuesday accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old Corcoran teen. Corcoran police said on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at around 4:50 pm, officers were called to the 1900 block of Fern Drive for a report of a shooting. When...
Experts say gas prices could continue to decrease
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Some people may be making their holiday traveling list and checking it twice. With gas prices declining for the sixth straight week, people say it’s a holiday miracle. “It's lovely because this weekend I'm going to Fresno, so it makes it a little more...
Arson investigation into abandoned structure fire on Brundage Lane
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Update: 12/21/22 (8:30 a.m.) PG&E has restored power to the area. Update: 12/21/22 (7:10 a.m.) The Bakersfield Fire Department has said that the structure was abandoned. The cause of the fire is unknown. They also said arson investigators are heading there, and PG&E will be...
California DOJ to investigate southeast Bakersfield officer-involved shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department said the California Department of Justice will investigate the December 20th officer-involved shootings in southeast Bakersfield leaving a man dead. According to Bakersfield police, based upon early investigative observations, BPD detectives investigating the officer-involved shooting on December 20th, determined that the...
Parents of 10-year-old and 19-year-old killed in crash sues school district
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The parents of 10-year-old Caylee Brown and 19-year-old J.J. Malone are suing the school district after the children were hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in December 2021. According to the lawsuit, Malone, Brown, and their dog were standing at the school bus...
CHP: 3-year-old boy ejected in car seat on Hwy 65 in multi-vehicle crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 3-year-old boy in a car seat was ejected from a vehicle, after a head-on crash on Highway 65 Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 5:15 p.m., Bakersfield CHP received a report of an injury crash with three vehicles on Highway 65...
