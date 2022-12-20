UPDATE: As of 5:25 p.m., Friday December 23, the City of Eugene has lifted the snow/ice emergency ban on parking along snow routes. Thanks to warming temperatures, conditions have improved through out the city. The city says portions of many streets, especially in the south hills, remain slippery. People who are walking, biking, or driving in the area should be aware that patches of ice may be present and are advised use caution.

