nbc16.com
Willamette Family health and wellness centers to close early Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE:. Child Development Center will open at 9:30 AM. Morning outpatient groups at all locations will start at 10:00 AM. Transportation Services will fully resume at 9:30 AM. All other services are unchanged. (Effective tomorrow - Fri Dec 23rd) UPDATE. Original Story. In anticipation of...
White Bird Clinic receives $275,000 for expansion of mental health services
EUGENE, Ore. — White Bird Clinic in Eugene is set to receive $275,000 in congressional directed spending funds contained in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, according to a press release from White Bird. The funds support the expansion of White Bird’s mental health counseling department. The project...
Homeless veterans in Willamette Valley to receive federal housing vouchers
Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced on Thursday that homeless veterans in the city of Salem as well as in Linn, Benton and Lane counties will receive a total of almost $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing, according to a joint press release from the senators' offices.
Law enforcement 'elves' volunteer for 'Shop with a Cop'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — On December 3, 2022, police officers and other law enforcement helped brighten some children's holiday during the 'Shop with a Cop' holiday shopping spree, the City of Roseburg said in a press release. The event gives kids a chance to shop for their families with a...
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
City of Springfield facilites on delayed start Friday, responding to icy road conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield will delay opening City Hall, Springfield Public Library and Springfield Municipal Court until noon on Friday, December 23 due to continued icy road conditions, the city announced in a press release. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES & DELAYS | SHARE YOUR PICTURES. The...
Eugene mayor says Biden Administration's homeless plan could have major impact on city
EUGENE, Ore. — On Monday, the Biden Administration released the "All In: The Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness". The goal is to reduce homelessness by 25 percent by 2025. The plan calls for state and local governments to get people into permanent housing and provide access to support and income.
Cottage Grove police officers exonerated in use of force complaint investigation
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove has released the findings of an investigation into a use of force complaint filed against the Cottage Grove Police Department in the September 1, 2022 arrest of Alexander Harrelson, seen waving a sword in public. In a press release, the...
Update: LTD bus and Ridesource service delayed until late Friday morning
UPDATE (7:02 a.m. Friday, December 23): LTD estimates that bus service and Ridesource will resume service at 11:00 a.m. Friday if road conditions improve. Check LTD.org for current service information. ---- LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Poor road conditions due to freezing weather has halted bus operations for the Lane Transit...
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
Benton County Sheriff's Office ask for help in finding missing person
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public help in finding a 22-year-old man who is missing. Steven Mainwaring's last known location is presumed to be in the general area of Alsea, on December 18, 2022. Steven is 6'2, with green eyes and blonde hair.
UPDATE: Eugene lifts ice snow parking ban; continued caution urged
UPDATE: As of 5:25 p.m., Friday December 23, the City of Eugene has lifted the snow/ice emergency ban on parking along snow routes. Thanks to warming temperatures, conditions have improved through out the city. The city says portions of many streets, especially in the south hills, remain slippery. People who are walking, biking, or driving in the area should be aware that patches of ice may be present and are advised use caution.
Preparing for possible power outages as ice storm approaches
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for western Oregon and the South Willamette Valley in effect from 12:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. Power outages and tree damage are likely during this time, as ice accumulation of 0.1" to 0.5" is expected.
Greenhill Humane Society offers cold weather safety tips for pets
EUGENE, Ore. — With cold weather forecasted for the area, Greenhill Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to take extra precaution in keeping pets safe from the elements. Greenhill says dry, cold air, chilly rain, sleet, and snow can cause chapped paws, itchy skin, and other discomforts to your pet.
City of Eugene prepared for possible winter storm; warming centers available
EUGENE, Ore. — With icy weather looming in the forecast, the National Weather Service issued a 'Winter Storm Watch' for the southern Willamette Valley; including the City of Eugene. The winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain, with power outages and tree damage expected due to potential ice accumulations.
OSU football continues upward trend on Signing Day
CORVALLIS, Ore. — All signs continue to point up for Oregon State football as Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith and Co. inked 18 signees Wednesday. The class was headlined by two four-star recruits in Downey quarterback Aidan Chiles and Las Vegas defensive lineman Kelze Howard. OSU was heavy on...
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating a deadly shooting outside of Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — Deputies found someone dead after responding to reports of a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon just outside of Woodburn, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at the 900 block of South Pacific Highway at about 3 p.m. and found a person had died. Detectives...
Semi carrying mail, two pickups collide on exit ramp to I-5 rest stop near Cottage Grove
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A semi carrying mail and two pickups collided on the exit ramp to a rest stop off of Interstate 5 Wednesday morning near Cottage Grove. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at the northbound rest stop at milepost 178 on I-5. Oregon State Police and...
Winter storm causes delays and cancelations at Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — Cancelations and delays impacted travel for many people trying to get in or out of Eugene. The Eugene Airport prepared for the ice storm that hit the region Thursday night, but many airlines still needed to cancel or delay flights. Some customers stayed overnight while crews...
Lane County Public Works closes Prairie Road at Irving Road due to multi-car crash
Icy road conditions lead to a multi-car crash on Prairie Road at the intersection of Irving Road. The best place to be right now is home and off the roads,” said Lane County Road Maintenance Manager Orin Schumacher. “We have crews out tonight and they are all reporting hazardous driving conditions – mostly thanks to a build up of ice on road surfaces.
