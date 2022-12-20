ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc16.com

Willamette Family health and wellness centers to close early Thursday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE:. Child Development Center will open at 9:30 AM. Morning outpatient groups at all locations will start at 10:00 AM. Transportation Services will fully resume at 9:30 AM. All other services are unchanged. (Effective tomorrow - Fri Dec 23rd) UPDATE. Original Story. In anticipation of...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

White Bird Clinic receives $275,000 for expansion of mental health services

EUGENE, Ore. — White Bird Clinic in Eugene is set to receive $275,000 in congressional directed spending funds contained in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, according to a press release from White Bird. The funds support the expansion of White Bird’s mental health counseling department. The project...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Homeless veterans in Willamette Valley to receive federal housing vouchers

Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced on Thursday that homeless veterans in the city of Salem as well as in Linn, Benton and Lane counties will receive a total of almost $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing, according to a joint press release from the senators' offices.
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

Law enforcement 'elves' volunteer for 'Shop with a Cop'

ROSEBURG, Ore. — On December 3, 2022, police officers and other law enforcement helped brighten some children's holiday during the 'Shop with a Cop' holiday shopping spree, the City of Roseburg said in a press release. The event gives kids a chance to shop for their families with a...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Update: LTD bus and Ridesource service delayed until late Friday morning

UPDATE (7:02 a.m. Friday, December 23): LTD estimates that bus service and Ridesource will resume service at 11:00 a.m. Friday if road conditions improve. Check LTD.org for current service information. ---- LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Poor road conditions due to freezing weather has halted bus operations for the Lane Transit...
nbc16.com

Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'

EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

UPDATE: Eugene lifts ice snow parking ban; continued caution urged

UPDATE: As of 5:25 p.m., Friday December 23, the City of Eugene has lifted the snow/ice emergency ban on parking along snow routes. Thanks to warming temperatures, conditions have improved through out the city. The city says portions of many streets, especially in the south hills, remain slippery. People who are walking, biking, or driving in the area should be aware that patches of ice may be present and are advised use caution.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Preparing for possible power outages as ice storm approaches

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for western Oregon and the South Willamette Valley in effect from 12:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 a.m. Friday. Power outages and tree damage are likely during this time, as ice accumulation of 0.1" to 0.5" is expected.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Greenhill Humane Society offers cold weather safety tips for pets

EUGENE, Ore. — With cold weather forecasted for the area, Greenhill Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to take extra precaution in keeping pets safe from the elements. Greenhill says dry, cold air, chilly rain, sleet, and snow can cause chapped paws, itchy skin, and other discomforts to your pet.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

City of Eugene prepared for possible winter storm; warming centers available

EUGENE, Ore. — With icy weather looming in the forecast, the National Weather Service issued a 'Winter Storm Watch' for the southern Willamette Valley; including the City of Eugene. The winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain, with power outages and tree damage expected due to potential ice accumulations.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

OSU football continues upward trend on Signing Day

CORVALLIS, Ore. — All signs continue to point up for Oregon State football as Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith and Co. inked 18 signees Wednesday. The class was headlined by two four-star recruits in Downey quarterback Aidan Chiles and Las Vegas defensive lineman Kelze Howard. OSU was heavy on...
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

Winter storm causes delays and cancelations at Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — Cancelations and delays impacted travel for many people trying to get in or out of Eugene. The Eugene Airport prepared for the ice storm that hit the region Thursday night, but many airlines still needed to cancel or delay flights. Some customers stayed overnight while crews...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County Public Works closes Prairie Road at Irving Road due to multi-car crash

Icy road conditions lead to a multi-car crash on Prairie Road at the intersection of Irving Road. The best place to be right now is home and off the roads,” said Lane County Road Maintenance Manager Orin Schumacher. “We have crews out tonight and they are all reporting hazardous driving conditions – mostly thanks to a build up of ice on road surfaces.
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy