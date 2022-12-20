Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield shoppers rush to wrap up their last minute holiday shopping
BAKERSFIELD, California — People were rushing to get their last minute holiday shopping done in Bakersfield Friday night. Stores across the city saw an influx of shoppers looking to find the last few items on their Christmas lists. Shoppers Janet Gourlay and Abel Duran both said they were able...
Bakersfield Now
Christmas Eve lunch at the Mission at Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Mission at Kern County will be holding a Christmas eve lunch to help others this holiday weekend. The lunch will be on December 24 at 821 East 21st Street, at 11 a.m. To learn more you can go to the Mission at Kern County's...
Bakersfield Now
Exploring inside CALM's new 'Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic'
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Living Museum is opening a new clinic to help take care of its animals. Calm Director, Meg Maitland, said that the clinic will be the onsite hospital for their animals and that they are one of the first inland Oiled Wildlife facilities. Maitland...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield rookie MLB player, Boys & Girls Club donate toys to children
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — MLB rookie Austin Charles and the Boys & Girls Club of Bakersfield donated toys at a youth center on Niles Street Friday morning. Charles, a Kansas City Royals rookie player was at the giveaway at the Armstrong Youth Center, handing out toys. Charles understands what it means to bring smiles to the kids' faces.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield teen fights for his life battling cancer; family asks for community support
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield Teen has been battling a type of bone cancer since February of 2021. Noah Caceres was a freshman at Ridgeview High School when he was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma cancer; a type of bone cancer that starts in the cells that form bones and sometimes spreads throughout the body.
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work Wednesday' Dec. 21
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. CalJOBS will be offering a soft skills workshop, go to caljobs.ca.gov to register. C&J Well Services is looking to expand its team go to cjwellservices.com...
Bakersfield Now
Catholic Charities donates food, toys and provides financial assistance information
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Wednesday morning, Catholic Charities of Bakersfield donated food, toys and provided financial assistance information to 120 families. Carlos Mayorga, Director of Catholic Charities said the event helps many families during the holiday season. Mayorga said the event, held at 825 Chester Avenue, also provided residents...
What goes in a green bin? Many are still confused about the organic waste law
The new organic waste law is meant to address California's aggressive climate goals, and people want to do their part... they're just not sure how.
iheart.com
16 People Found Being Held Captive In Bakersfield?!
Police are investigating a Bakerfield home where 16 people were being held captive! Neighbors caught video of one of the victims escaping and banging on their door to plead for help. Watch the video above for more details!
Power returns after outage impacts 2,788 customers in Southwest Bakersfield
A power outage in southwest Bakersfield impacted 2,788 customers. The outage began at 3:21 a.m. Friday and was restored around 7 a.m.
Bakersfield Now
Morning forecaster Aaron Perlman sings his original Christmas songs
Bakersfield; Ca — Morning forecaster and anchor Aaron Perlman sings a Christmas song he wrote for his family on Eyewitness News Mornings every Christmas. This year we got two songs: "Christmas Night" and "This Is Christmas".
Video shows California valley fog from space
(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
Flavored tobacco ban takes effect with mixed reactions
Back in 2020, the state of California passed a measure to end the sale of flavored tobacco products. In November voters went to the polls to uphold it. Now, that ban goes into effect.
Bakersfield Now
Large amount of discarded mail found in Bear Valley Springs from Dec. 18-19: Police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A large amount of missing mail that was discarded was found Monday at several locations in Bear Valley Springs, according to the Bear Valley Springs Police Department (BVPD). The first pieces of mail were found around 10 a.m. in the area of Starland Drive and...
Bakersfield Now
Thieves may not wait for holidays to steal
KBAK/KBFX — Roughly a million burglaries take place annually in the U.S. and 83,000 happen during the month of December. Though it feels like there's an increase this time year, Sergeant Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said in Kern County it happens all year long. "It’s not...
Bakersfield Californian
Local home market resumes median-price slide
Bakersfield's single-family home market resumed its downward adjustment in November, following an upward blip in October, as supply and demand both decreased significantly month over month. The result was modest declines in local benchmarks: The city's median sales price for an existing home dipped 2.6 percent from October's level to...
Bakersfield Now
Attorney of bio father of Orrin and Orson West gives update on lawsuit against Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's been more than two years since two boys were reported missing from their California City home where they lived with their adoptive parents. In that time a criminal case has been filed as well as two civil lawsuits. One of those was filed by boy's biological father. A trial date hasn't been set yet.
Bakersfield Now
Eight athletes from Liberty sign letters of intent on National Signing Day
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Wednesday was National signing day and a good amount of Bakersfield athletes. Eight athletes from Liberty high school signed their letters of intent. Signees:. Grant Buckey (Football)-UCLA. Xander Chisolm (Football)-Sacramento State. Cade Gretlein (Football)-Sacramento State. Kresean Kizzy (Football)-Cal Poly. Emma Fredrick (Volleyball)-Cal Poly. Paige Sentes...
Bakersfield Now
What's next for the victims rescued from Kern County human trafficking incident
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — "Just the fact that the man escaped where he was being held. I mean, that took a lot of nerve a lot of courage, especially with his wife and his child there for him to get out and then slam on doors for help," said Dr. Doug Bennett, founder of Magdalene Hope.
Woman found burned, dead on Hwy 99 off-ramp: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol released an update Tuesday about a dead woman found on the Highway 99 off-ramp on Dec. 17. The highway patrol responded to a report of a “deceased subject on fire,” on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Hosking Avenue, according to a news release. She remains unidentified […]
