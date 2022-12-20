ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield shoppers rush to wrap up their last minute holiday shopping

BAKERSFIELD, California — People were rushing to get their last minute holiday shopping done in Bakersfield Friday night. Stores across the city saw an influx of shoppers looking to find the last few items on their Christmas lists. Shoppers Janet Gourlay and Abel Duran both said they were able...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Christmas Eve lunch at the Mission at Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Mission at Kern County will be holding a Christmas eve lunch to help others this holiday weekend. The lunch will be on December 24 at 821 East 21st Street, at 11 a.m. To learn more you can go to the Mission at Kern County's...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Exploring inside CALM's new 'Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic'

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Living Museum is opening a new clinic to help take care of its animals. Calm Director, Meg Maitland, said that the clinic will be the onsite hospital for their animals and that they are one of the first inland Oiled Wildlife facilities. Maitland...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield rookie MLB player, Boys & Girls Club donate toys to children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — MLB rookie Austin Charles and the Boys & Girls Club of Bakersfield donated toys at a youth center on Niles Street Friday morning. Charles, a Kansas City Royals rookie player was at the giveaway at the Armstrong Youth Center, handing out toys. Charles understands what it means to bring smiles to the kids' faces.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Putting You to Work Wednesday' Dec. 21

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. CalJOBS will be offering a soft skills workshop, go to caljobs.ca.gov to register. C&J Well Services is looking to expand its team go to cjwellservices.com...
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

Catholic Charities donates food, toys and provides financial assistance information

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Wednesday morning, Catholic Charities of Bakersfield donated food, toys and provided financial assistance information to 120 families. Carlos Mayorga, Director of Catholic Charities said the event helps many families during the holiday season. Mayorga said the event, held at 825 Chester Avenue, also provided residents...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

Video shows California valley fog from space

(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Thieves may not wait for holidays to steal

KBAK/KBFX — Roughly a million burglaries take place annually in the U.S. and 83,000 happen during the month of December. Though it feels like there's an increase this time year, Sergeant Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said in Kern County it happens all year long. "It’s not...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Local home market resumes median-price slide

Bakersfield's single-family home market resumed its downward adjustment in November, following an upward blip in October, as supply and demand both decreased significantly month over month. The result was modest declines in local benchmarks: The city's median sales price for an existing home dipped 2.6 percent from October's level to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Eight athletes from Liberty sign letters of intent on National Signing Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Wednesday was National signing day and a good amount of Bakersfield athletes. Eight athletes from Liberty high school signed their letters of intent. Signees:. Grant Buckey (Football)-UCLA. Xander Chisolm (Football)-Sacramento State. Cade Gretlein (Football)-Sacramento State. Kresean Kizzy (Football)-Cal Poly. Emma Fredrick (Volleyball)-Cal Poly. Paige Sentes...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman found burned, dead on Hwy 99 off-ramp: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol released an update Tuesday about a dead woman found on the Highway 99 off-ramp on Dec. 17. The highway patrol responded to a report of a “deceased subject on fire,” on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Hosking Avenue, according to a news release. She remains unidentified […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

