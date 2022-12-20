ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Packers Get Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece

The Green Bay Packers kept their slim playoff hopes alive on Monday Night Football when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-12. It was their second victory in a row, as they improved to 6-8 on the season. There is plenty of work left for the Packers to do, as a difficult road lies ahead. That road became a little easier to navigate on Tuesday.
NFL Week 16 TV coverage maps

The NFL Week 16 schedule will have games with postseason implications being played on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with several games impacting the AFC-NFC playoffs race. Philadelphia travels to Dallas on Saturday afternoon for a matchup that’ll be nationally televised on FOX and likely determines the No. 1 overall...
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
Look: 'Bomb Cyclone' Heading For NFL Game This Weekend

For the second straight week, the Buffalo Bills will be battling another NFL team and the elements. After taking down the Miami Dolphins in a snowy game in Buffalo last week, the Bills are gearing up for a contest against the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, the weather outlook doesn't look good.
Corey Davis (concussion) not listed on New York's Week 16 injury report

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (concussion) is available for Week 16's contest versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. After consecutive full practices, Davis is expected to return from his one game absence with a concussion. In a matchup against a Jaguars' unit allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Davis to score 5.3 FanDuel points.
Winter Storm Has Thrown NFL Betting, Fantasy Football Into Chaos

A barrage of extreme winter weather is making its way across the United States — and the NFL’s special slate of Christmas Eve and Day games is set to take the brunt of it. With the precipitous rise of legalized sports betting and the fantasy football playoffs taking the forefront at this time of year, there’s simply too much money on the line to be ignored. Sportsbooks are paying attention.
Week 16 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Deon Jackson, Marquise Goodwin, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

This is going to be a wild week for owners still gunning for a fantasy football championship. We have the standard Thursday night game, but 11 Saturday games, three Sunday games, and one Monday game will result in a much different rhythm than usual. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 16 fantasy lineup decisions.
Frank Ntilikina (knee) available for Mavericks Friday night

Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina will play Friday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Ntilikina was listed questionable due to left knee soreness. However, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the holiday weekend. Our models currently project Ntilikina for 8.1 points,...
Jones: T.Y. Hilton will be active for Cowboys' Week 16 matchup versus Eagles

According to Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be available for Week 16's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hilton is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's division matchup against a Philly unit allowing 24.2 FanDuel points per game to receivers after he signed with Dallas earlier this month.
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) going on injured reserve

The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on season-ending injured reserve. Landry will miss the final three games of the season. He finishes with 39 targets in nine games. Chris Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, so the Saints will be thin at wideout. Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre'Quan Smith will likely be the primary wide receivers. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill should also be more involved on offense.
Quentin Grimes (ankle) active for Knicks on Friday

New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Grimes will be active at home despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Grimes to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Grimes' current projection includes 13.3 points,...
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) logs full practice on Wednesday

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was a full participant at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Chicago Bears. Allen was upgraded to a full participant on Wednesday after logging a limited practice on Tuesday. Barring a setback, he should be good to go against the Bears on Saturday.
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) ruled out for Titans on Saturday

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out for Week 16 against the Houston Texans on Saturday. Tannehill reportedly could be done for the season if his ankle requires surgery. Malik Willis will start in place of Tannehill on Saturday. Based on prior performance this season, Willis is a downgrade for the Titans' pass-catchers. Expect a heavy dose of Derrick Henry against the Texans.
