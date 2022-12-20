Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Week 16 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Can the Seattle Seahawks Save Our Seasons?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Get Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Green Bay Packers kept their slim playoff hopes alive on Monday Night Football when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-12. It was their second victory in a row, as they improved to 6-8 on the season. There is plenty of work left for the Packers to do, as a difficult road lies ahead. That road became a little easier to navigate on Tuesday.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
NFL Week 16 TV coverage maps
The NFL Week 16 schedule will have games with postseason implications being played on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with several games impacting the AFC-NFC playoffs race. Philadelphia travels to Dallas on Saturday afternoon for a matchup that’ll be nationally televised on FOX and likely determines the No. 1 overall...
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
Look: 'Bomb Cyclone' Heading For NFL Game This Weekend
For the second straight week, the Buffalo Bills will be battling another NFL team and the elements. After taking down the Miami Dolphins in a snowy game in Buffalo last week, the Bills are gearing up for a contest against the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, the weather outlook doesn't look good.
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 16
In Week 15, only 4 underdogs won their games outright. However, 9 covered the spread. That included the Indianapolis Colts, who covered the 3.5-point spread in the greatest collapse in NFL history, as they saw a 33-0 lead turn into a 39-36 overtime loss. Below, we analyze analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s...
Sporting News
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, explained: Details, cost, timeline for new streaming deal after DIRECTV departure
The NFL's Sunday Ticket package officially has a new home. On Thursday, the league announced that it would be heading to YouTube TV in 2023 and beyond. The package, which features ways for NFL fans to watch every out-of-market game, had been broadcast exclusively by DirecTV since its inception in 1994.
NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 16: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Fantasy Football seasons are coming down to the wire. Here's a little help for Week 16. The post NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 16: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Vikings on TV
The New York Giants (8-5-1) are preparing to visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium for a Week 16 matchup. The Giants are coming off a much-needed win versus the Washington Commanders, while the Vikings recorded the largest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts. Those in...
numberfire.com
Corey Davis (concussion) not listed on New York's Week 16 injury report
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (concussion) is available for Week 16's contest versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. After consecutive full practices, Davis is expected to return from his one game absence with a concussion. In a matchup against a Jaguars' unit allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Davis to score 5.3 FanDuel points.
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears land top defensive talent, trade back from No. 2
The Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is winding down, and they’re gearing up for what’s set to be an important 2023 offseason. Chicago is trending toward a top-three draft pick, where they’ll have a chance to land a top defensive talent or even trade back with a QB-needy team and acquire more draft capital.
Winter Storm Has Thrown NFL Betting, Fantasy Football Into Chaos
A barrage of extreme winter weather is making its way across the United States — and the NFL’s special slate of Christmas Eve and Day games is set to take the brunt of it. With the precipitous rise of legalized sports betting and the fantasy football playoffs taking the forefront at this time of year, there’s simply too much money on the line to be ignored. Sportsbooks are paying attention.
Sporting News
Week 16 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Deon Jackson, Marquise Goodwin, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
This is going to be a wild week for owners still gunning for a fantasy football championship. We have the standard Thursday night game, but 11 Saturday games, three Sunday games, and one Monday game will result in a much different rhythm than usual. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 16 fantasy lineup decisions.
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (knee) available for Mavericks Friday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina will play Friday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Ntilikina was listed questionable due to left knee soreness. However, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the holiday weekend. Our models currently project Ntilikina for 8.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Jones: T.Y. Hilton will be active for Cowboys' Week 16 matchup versus Eagles
According to Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be available for Week 16's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hilton is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's division matchup against a Philly unit allowing 24.2 FanDuel points per game to receivers after he signed with Dallas earlier this month.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) going on injured reserve
The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on season-ending injured reserve. Landry will miss the final three games of the season. He finishes with 39 targets in nine games. Chris Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, so the Saints will be thin at wideout. Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre'Quan Smith will likely be the primary wide receivers. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill should also be more involved on offense.
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes (ankle) active for Knicks on Friday
New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) will play in Friday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Grimes will be active at home despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Grimes to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Grimes' current projection includes 13.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) logs full practice on Wednesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was a full participant at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Chicago Bears. Allen was upgraded to a full participant on Wednesday after logging a limited practice on Tuesday. Barring a setback, he should be good to go against the Bears on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) ruled out for Titans on Saturday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out for Week 16 against the Houston Texans on Saturday. Tannehill reportedly could be done for the season if his ankle requires surgery. Malik Willis will start in place of Tannehill on Saturday. Based on prior performance this season, Willis is a downgrade for the Titans' pass-catchers. Expect a heavy dose of Derrick Henry against the Texans.
