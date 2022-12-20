Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop levelRoger MarshBloomington, IN
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana 69 Kennesaw State 55 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defeated Kennesaw State by a final score of 69-55 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday evening. The game was tied 27-all at halftime. The Hoosiers were led in the game by Tamar Bates with 19 points, and Jalen Hood-Schifino added 18. Race Thompson tied his career high with a team high 14 rebounds.
thedailyhoosier.com
For the first time in weeks, IU basketball overcame adversity and finished the job
On the night before Christmas Eve, Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall had an eerie vibe. Snowy, frigid weather in Bloomington, combined with winter break for students and holiday travel, led to a sparse crowd Friday. The building was still hopping, as it is for every home game. But something was just a bit off.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Mike Woodson and Tamar Bates discuss win over Kennesaw State
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Friday evening to discuss Indiana’s 69-55 win over Kennesaw State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference was sophomore guard Tamar Bates. Indiana (10-3, 1-1) will now have a...
thedailyhoosier.com
“Many would say he is the best O-line coach in the country” — IU football thrilled to have Bob Bostad on board
When Wisconsin blitzed Indiana with 338 rushing yards, and a still difficult to process 83 points in 2010, much of the damage was done by the Badgers’ offensive line. It wasn’t the first time, and it wouldn’t be the last. The turnaround of Wisconsin football began in...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Elon at Indiana — The Report Card
It may not have been much of a test, but a shorthanded Indiana squad got back in the win column as the non-conference slate draws to a close. The Hoosiers got off to a sluggish start — where have you heard this before — and led just 25-22 with 7:54 left in the first half. But IU closed the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 47-29 lead into the break. Elon never got closer than 14 the rest of the way. Indiana won it, 96-72.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Tom Allen discusses 2023 signing class, what’s next for IU football
Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss the players Indiana signed to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period, and what’s next as the Hoosiers continue to fill out their roster for 2023. The...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football signs Western Michigan transfer DE Andre Carter from the transfer portal
Indiana added a veteran pass rusher on Wednesday when they signed Western Michigan transfer defensive end Andre Carter. Carter had a big year in 2022, accumulating 70 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, seven sacks and two forced fumbles. Carter also had an interception and a safety this past season. He was second-team All-MAC.
95-year-old IU basketball fan attends first game at Assembly Hall
Indiana University also helped celebrate Ward's moment by honoring Ward on the court during a timeout.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball moves to 12-0 with win over Butler
Indiana completed a perfect non-conference slate with a 67-50 win over Butler on Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes poured in a game-high 21 points as the No. 4/3 Hoosiers (12-0) cruised at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU began to pull away late in the first quarter and...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football recruiting: Hoosiers land top-500 edge rusher Ta’Derius Collins
Indiana has a new player as the highest ranked recruit in its 2023 class. The Hoosiers landed a signing day commitment and signature from Shreveport, Louisiana edge rusher Ta’Derius Collins. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds Collins is ranked the No. 429 player in the nation for the 2023 cycle according...
CBS Sports
Indiana vs. Kennesaw State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #18 Indiana Hoosiers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Kennesaw State Owls at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive. The Hoosiers made easy work of the Elon Phoenix on Tuesday and...
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game Against Butler in Real Time
Indiana women's basketball (11-0) hosts the Butler Bulldogs (5-6) on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated with all the news and views from press row in real time.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Indiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Indiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Indiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (12/22)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
2023 cornerback Jordan Shaw flips from Colorado to Indiana
Indiana has picked up a signing day commitment from California based cornerback Jordan Shaw. He announced the decision at a ceremony at his high school, and spoke to national 247Sports reporter Greg Biggins about his decision. “I loved it out there,” Shaw told Biggins. “I really liked the players and...
WISH-TV
State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
Indiana specialty crop producers receive additional $594K funding
(The Center Square) – Four Indiana organizations have been awarded about $594,000 in grants from the Indiana Department of Agriculture to improve the production and marketing of specialty crops in the state. These auxiliary grants come in addition to four others totaling $414,000 awarded earlier this month. Funds for...
WISH-TV
Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
