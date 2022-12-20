It may not have been much of a test, but a shorthanded Indiana squad got back in the win column as the non-conference slate draws to a close. The Hoosiers got off to a sluggish start — where have you heard this before — and led just 25-22 with 7:54 left in the first half. But IU closed the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 47-29 lead into the break. Elon never got closer than 14 the rest of the way. Indiana won it, 96-72.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO