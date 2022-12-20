ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Mike Woodson and Tamar Bates discuss win over Kennesaw State

Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Friday evening to discuss Indiana’s 69-55 win over Kennesaw State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference was sophomore guard Tamar Bates. Indiana (10-3, 1-1) will now have a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Elon at Indiana — The Report Card

It may not have been much of a test, but a shorthanded Indiana squad got back in the win column as the non-conference slate draws to a close. The Hoosiers got off to a sluggish start — where have you heard this before — and led just 25-22 with 7:54 left in the first half. But IU closed the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 47-29 lead into the break. Elon never got closer than 14 the rest of the way. Indiana won it, 96-72.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball moves to 12-0 with win over Butler

Indiana completed a perfect non-conference slate with a 67-50 win over Butler on Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes poured in a game-high 21 points as the No. 4/3 Hoosiers (12-0) cruised at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU began to pull away late in the first quarter and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Indiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Indiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Indiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

2023 cornerback Jordan Shaw flips from Colorado to Indiana

Indiana has picked up a signing day commitment from California based cornerback Jordan Shaw. He announced the decision at a ceremony at his high school, and spoke to national 247Sports reporter Greg Biggins about his decision. “I loved it out there,” Shaw told Biggins. “I really liked the players and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

State trooper’s dash cam captures wild winter weather in southern Indiana

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — If you have to go out into the winter storm, you may be faced with little to no visibility — just ask one member of the Indiana State Police. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information for the ISP Versailles District in southern Indiana, was patrolling State Road 3 in Decatur County just before 4 a.m. Friday when the winds kicked up snow and created whiteout conditions.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit Indiana starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service says. Part of Central Indiana could see a “flash freeze.” Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area are eyeing possible blizzard conditions....
INDIANA STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy