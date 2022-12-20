Read full article on original website
Netanyahu tells Israeli president he’s formed a new government
Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu notified President Isaac Herzog late Wednesday that he has managed to form a government after 38 days of coalition negotiations. The big picture: The move, which came 20 minutes before his mandate to form a government was set to expire, buys him more time...
Zelensky to America: "Russian tyranny has lost control over us"
In his first international trip since Russia invaded Ukraine 300 days ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Congress and American people for their steadfast support of his country. Driving the news: Zelensky told a joint session of Congress that "against all odds and doom-and-gloom scenarios, Ukraine didn’t fall." "Your money...
President Zelensky's historic visit to Washington
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for his first international trip since Russia invaded Ukraine over 300 days ago. Zelensky met with Biden and spoke to a joint session of Congress. Plus, a look back at the year in tech. And, the story of a life-changing...
Mossad chief: Iran could soon "widen and broaden" weapons shipments to Russia
Mossad director David Barnea said on Thursday Israel has intelligence that shows Iran is secretly planning to soon "widen and broaden" its shipments of sophisticated weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine. Why it matters: Barnea's warning marks the first time an Israeli official has publicly commented on Iran's...
U.S. says North Korea supplying arms to Russian mercenary group in Ukraine
North Korea recently supplied infantry rockets and missiles to a private Russian mercenary company, the Wagner Group, currently deployed in Ukraine as part of Russia's invasion of the country, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. Why it matters: Kirby said the U.S. currently believes Wagner has...
Flagship of Russian Navy catches fire
Admiral Kuznetsov, the flagship of the Russian Navy and the country's only aircraft carrier, caught on fire Thursday, according to Russian state-media. Why it matters: Accidents have marred the ship since it went under its ongoing overhaul in 2017. It had originally been due to return to service in 2022.
