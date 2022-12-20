ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, OR

OSP: Driver dies after speeding off Hwy 18, striking tree

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTB64_0jp6taaD00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A 51-year-old driver may have been speeding Saturday evening when he crashed his car into a tree off Highway 18 in Polk County, Oregon State Police announced Tuesday.

Brandy Terry of Lincoln City was driving a gray 2016 Toyota Avalon west between Grand Ronde and Otis when officials said he failed to take a curve and crashed into a tree. OSP said a witness reported seeing Terry speeding prior to the crash.

Section of I-84 EB closes near Troutdale after 1 killed in crash

Terry was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and officials pronounced him deceased at the scene.

An investigation is underway, but OSP said speed may have been a contributing factor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

Related
kezi.com

Highway 20 in Corvallis closed for investigation of Sunday crash

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A section of Highway 20 in Corvallis will be closed for about an hour while an investigation is conducted related to a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said. The BCSO says Highway 20 between Tyler Avenue and Circle Boulevard will be...
CORVALLIS, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Linn S&R member helps rescue stranded family

A Salem man and five friends rescued a family of five and a dog on Dec. 5, a day after they were stranded in several feet of snow while searching for a Christmas tree near Forest Road 46 in Marion County. The road passes through the northern part of the...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Outlook Online

Driver dies after pair of collisions on I-84 near Rooster Rock

A driver is dead after a layer of ice along Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge led to a pair of collisions with semi-trucks in the early morning hours Tuesday, Dec. 20. At 5:03 a.m. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies were responding to a non-injury crash in the eastbound lanes of I-84 near Rooster Rock State Park between a semi-truck and SUV when they heard a second semi-truck lost control and hit the stalled vehicles.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

An icy night brings thawing for some

Around 4pm Thurday night many people were reporting that they were noticing ice forming on their porch decks and tree limbs. Lincoln City Homepage Community facebook page was awash in reports of strandings and accidents. The Lincoln City Police Department reported on their Facebook post, “MIDNIGHT UPDATE – the roads...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kezi.com

Oregon State Senator speaks out about Highway 20 crashes

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- After two fatal crashes on Highway 20, a state senator is taking action to try and expedite efforts to increase the safety of the roadway. State Senator Sara Gelser, the Democratic Senator in Oregon’s legislature representing District 8, which includes significant portions of Linn and Benton Counties, said she is alarmed by the increased number of traffic fatalities in Benton County in 2022. Sen. Gelser said there have particularly seemed to be an increasing number of crashes on Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany, several of which have resulted in injuries and fatalities. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they have dealt with 13 fatal collisions in 2022, more than any year since 2002.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Two people killed in separate Highway 20 crashes over the weekend

Highway 20 crashes this past weekend near Corvallis claimed the lives of two women, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. A multiple-vehicle crash on Saturday near Granger Avenue killed an 87-year-old woman and then on Sunday, a 47-year-old woman died in a crash west of Circle Boulevard. Thirteen people...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy