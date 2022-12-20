Read full article on original website
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave
When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
nwahomepage.com
RB Emmanuel Crawford chooses Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Beginning in 2023, Sam Pittman won’t be the only Grove (Okla.) alum with the Arkansas program. On Wednesday, Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford, 5-10, 170, announced he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. “I chose it for a lot of reasons,” Crawford said....
Arkansas Basketball: Inside the Numbers
No. 10 Arkansas (11-1) is off to its best start since the 2019-20 season, and the Hoop Hogs will hit the Christmas holiday in as strong of a position from a resume standpoint as the program has been in since Eric Musselman took over at the helm. Although there is...
KARK
Sam Pittman talks John Morgan III decision
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas’ recruiting went as expected until former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III moved up his timeline and signed with the Razorbacks. Morgan, 6-2, 265, is the fourth recruit, first on defense, from the transfer portal to sign with the Hogs. Sam Pittman admitted it was great, unexpected news they got Morgan when they did.
nwahomepage.com
Ashton Ngo chooses Arkansas following visit
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College to secure a commitment from long snapper Ashton Ngo. Ngo, 6-0, 225, committed to the Hogs on Thursday when he tweeted out the pledge. On Thursday night, Ngo talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. “I think...
Pittman thankful for loyalty of high school signees
Arkansa class rankings go from 17th to 21st
fox16.com
Arkansas adds four from portal, more coming
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas added four recruits from the transfer portal. Sam Pittman talked about the class afterward. Also, he said the new rule that allows portal recruits to visit Jan. 4-8 will be something the Razorbacks definitely take advantage of. “The 4th through the 8th, I’m going...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Home of the Razorbacks Recognized as 2022 College Football Field of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Home of the Razorbacks – Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and Frank Broyles Field – was recently recognized as the 2022 College Football Field of the Year by Sports Field Management (SFMA). SFMA is the professional organization for 2,700 members who manage sports...
KARK
Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. Out Indefinitely
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., will be out of the lineup indefinitely for right knee management. Arkansas announcing the news minutes before tipoff of the Hogs game with UNC-Ashville.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
San Angelo LIVE!
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death
CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
onlyinark.com
Arkansas Destinations for Peace and Spiritual Growth
With hectic schedules and a world that is more connected than ever, it is easy to lose sight of your own place and purpose in the world. As we head into the new year, it’s a great time to commit to periodically unplugging and taking a break to not only rejuvenate but also refocus.
Road conditions in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley
Severe winter weather and extreme cold temperatures are making their way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Thursday morning on Dec. 22.
Fayetteville clothing closet in need of donations this winter
A community rallying together to provide clothing for those who are less fortunate.
KSN.com
Arkansas detective who died after being struck by a truck during a procession honored on U.S. House of Representatives floor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Detective Paul Newell, 51, of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, was killed on duty after being struck by a truck during a Wreaths Across America procession in Bentonville on Dec. 17. On Dec. 21, Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack spoke on the floor...
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
Missing runaway teen in Rogers
Rogers Police Department has reported a missing 17 year old last seen on Dec. 21, according to a Facebook post.
Power outages largely restored in NWA, River Valley
UPDATE: Many outages in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley have been restored as of 7 a.m. on Dec. 23. Less than 50 remain in these areas, according to poweroutage.us. NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are over 3,000 power outages reported across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. As of 9:30 p.m. Dec. 22 Carroll Electric Cooperative […]
arkansastechnews.com
Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022
The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
KHBS
Plumbers inundated with calls of frozen water pipes in Fort Smith and NWA
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The arctic blast of freezing air in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas is causing water pipes to freeze inside homes and it could be several days until they thaw out, leaving homeowners waiting to see if there will be major damage. "It's nonstop right now,...
