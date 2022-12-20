ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave

When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

RB Emmanuel Crawford chooses Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Beginning in 2023, Sam Pittman won’t be the only Grove (Okla.) alum with the Arkansas program. On Wednesday, Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford, 5-10, 170, announced he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. “I chose it for a lot of reasons,” Crawford said....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas Basketball: Inside the Numbers

No. 10 Arkansas (11-1) is off to its best start since the 2019-20 season, and the Hoop Hogs will hit the Christmas holiday in as strong of a position from a resume standpoint as the program has been in since Eric Musselman took over at the helm. Although there is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Sam Pittman talks John Morgan III decision

FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas’ recruiting went as expected until former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III moved up his timeline and signed with the Razorbacks. Morgan, 6-2, 265, is the fourth recruit, first on defense, from the transfer portal to sign with the Hogs. Sam Pittman admitted it was great, unexpected news they got Morgan when they did.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Ashton Ngo chooses Arkansas following visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College to secure a commitment from long snapper Ashton Ngo. Ngo, 6-0, 225, committed to the Hogs on Thursday when he tweeted out the pledge. On Thursday night, Ngo talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. “I think...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas adds four from portal, more coming

FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas added four recruits from the transfer portal. Sam Pittman talked about the class afterward. Also, he said the new rule that allows portal recruits to visit Jan. 4-8 will be something the Razorbacks definitely take advantage of. “The 4th through the 8th, I’m going...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. Out Indefinitely

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., will be out of the lineup indefinitely for right knee management. Arkansas announcing the news minutes before tipoff of the Hogs game with UNC-Ashville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR
San Angelo LIVE!

Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death

CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
onlyinark.com

Arkansas Destinations for Peace and Spiritual Growth

With hectic schedules and a world that is more connected than ever, it is easy to lose sight of your own place and purpose in the world. As we head into the new year, it’s a great time to commit to periodically unplugging and taking a break to not only rejuvenate but also refocus.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022

The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR

