ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Twins Married to Twins on the 'Pressure' of Gift-Giving in Quaternary Marriage: Surprises Are 'Rare'

Identical twins Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers, who are married to identical twins Josh and Jeremy, dress alike, think alike and give alike at Christmastime When Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers were growing up, friends and family of the identical twin sisters would find themselves in a quandary at Christmastime, asking themselves: Do they want the same or different gifts? "They didn't know what they were quote-unquote 'supposed to do,'" Brittany tells PEOPLE exclusively. The twins say they wanted separate gifts, but because they are also so similar...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

I curled up with my sister and we opened our stockings together one last time – the Christmas present I’ll never forget

We didn’t know until the very last minute whether my sister would be let out of hospital for Christmas. It was 1991 and we were camping in a house in London that a friend had lent my parents, waiting to find out. Home, in theory, was Rome for my parents, Edinburgh for me – but in practice, a year and a bit into my sister’s leukaemia, home was wherever Ninka was being treated. There had been a brief, sunny period in the summer where she had been in remission. When the cancer came back, Mum just put her into the car and drove her from Italy to the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Comments / 0

Community Policy