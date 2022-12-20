Read full article on original website
DHS Moves Nearly 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso; Average Daily Encounters Down 40 Percent
Over the last week, the Department of Homeland Security has moved more than 3,400 migrants out of El Paso through Title 42 expulsions to Mexico or ICE expedited removal flights. USBP has also alleviated capacity in the sector by moving almost 6,000 other migrants through lateral decompression to other sectors for further immigration enforcement proceedings. Average daily encounters have also dropped 40 percent — from roughly 2,500 a day to roughly 1,500 a day — over the last three days as we continue to work with partners in Mexico to discourage disorderly migration and disrupt criminal smuggling operations.
Confronting CBP Suicides: Bipartisan Bill Would Create Task Force to Recommend Prevention Solutions
Bipartisan legislation introduced in the House of Representatives last week aims to put the brakes on the recent trend of suicides at U.S. Customs and Border Protection by bringing together agents, families, and leaders inside and outside the agency to craft suicide prevention recommendations that would be weighed by the Department of Homeland Security and Congress.
Options for Nonimmigrant Workers Following Termination of Employment
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is providing information for nonimmigrant workers whose employment has terminated, either voluntarily or involuntarily. These workers may have several options for remaining in the United States in a period of authorized stay based on existing rules and regulations. Below is a compilation of options...
