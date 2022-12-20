Read full article on original website
Confronting CBP Suicides: Bipartisan Bill Would Create Task Force to Recommend Prevention Solutions
Bipartisan legislation introduced in the House of Representatives last week aims to put the brakes on the recent trend of suicides at U.S. Customs and Border Protection by bringing together agents, families, and leaders inside and outside the agency to craft suicide prevention recommendations that would be weighed by the Department of Homeland Security and Congress.
