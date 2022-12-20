Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce State Support for 54 Historic Rehabilitation Projects

Read full article on original website
Governor DeWine Awards 11th Round of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $9.1 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The grants represent the 11th round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, Governor...
Governor DeWine Signs Bills Into Law
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law:. House Bill 223, sponsored by Representative Brett Hillyer allows vendors to deduct sales tax remitted for certain bad debts charged off as uncollectible by credit account lenders. Senate Bill 210, sponsored by Senator Theresa Gavarone, regards agreements affecting...
Governor DeWine Announces Expanded Access to Teen Driver Training
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – December 21, 2022 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today expanded access to teen driver training for low-income Ohio families through the new “Drive to Succeed” scholarship program. Administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) and available via grants to local governmental...
Ohio Winter Weather Status Update #1
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) continues to monitor the winter storm that is impacting Ohio. As this is a dangerous weather system, the Ohio EMA, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) are working together to provide midday status updates throughout the weekend to heighten awareness of critical issues.
Division of Wildlife Supports Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry With Grant
COLUMBUS, Ohio – December 22, 2022 – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has contributed $25,000 in a grant to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH) to support local food banks with donated venison. The organization will use the funding to pay for white-tailed deer harvested by hunters to be processed and distributed to charitable organizations in Ohio. Additional funding will be secured by the organization with a goal to match or exceed the amount provided by the grant.
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce Expansion of Medpace in Cincinnati, Creating 1,500 Jobs
(CINCINNATI, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Medpace, a clinical contract research organization, is expanding its operations in Cincinnati and committing to the addition of 1,500 new jobs with an associated payroll of $90 million over the next six years.
Governor Warns Ohioans Dangerous Weather Conditions Continue
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—“Our sympathy goes to those families who have lost a loved one during this severe weather situation in Ohio. Thus far four Ohioans have died and many more have been injured as a result of weather-related auto accidents. The road conditions continue to be very dangerous across the state, with white outs and extremely cold temperatures continuing. Please continue to remain home if at all possible and be vigilant with these extremely dangerous road conditions.”
Knox Public Health Purchases Downtown Property to Combine Services and Staff
December 22, 2022 – Knox Public Health has announced the purchase of property in downtown Mount Vernon for development of a new combined location for the Knox County Community Health Center and the health department. The purchased property encompasses both the north and south sides of the 200 block of West Vine Street. It is the former location of Strang Glass and several public and private parking lots.
Mount Vernon Water and Wastewater Freeze Credits
Freeze credits. In the wintertime, to keep lines from freezing back into the meters we allow freeze credits. If you wish to allow your water to run in a small thin stream, we will credit your water/wastewater billings back to your average. Maximum amount of credit allowed for freezing is for 900 cubic foot per unit. Please notify us in writing if you wish to exercise this option.
Department of Aging Urges Older Ohioans, Caregivers to Prepare for Freezing Temperatures, Wintry Conditions
Check on older loved ones and neighbors as temperatures fall. Columbus, Ohio – Bitter cold and wintry weather is forecast for most of Ohio over the next few days. Depending on where you live in the state, you may experience frigid wind chills, snow, ice, and other dangerous conditions, including low temperatures near zero degrees beginning Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day.
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Dec 22, 2022
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Dec 22, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) • Vandalism – West Washington St. • Unsecured building – Progress Dr. December 17. • A 33 yr. old female from Millersburg was issued a traffic citation for speed. • Suspicious vehicle w/persons...
