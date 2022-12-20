Zelensky returns from Washington. The United States said Wednesday during Zelensky's visit it would provide Ukraine with the advanced Patriot air defense system to help counter Moscow's relentless aerial attacks. $1.85 billion military aid package has been announced by the US, which will provide the country with an air shield and help with the interception of Russian missiles. FRANCE 24's Oliver Farry tells us more.

