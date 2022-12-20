ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kearney Hub

Zelensky returns from Washington, US annouces new $1.85 billion military aid package

Zelensky returns from Washington. The United States said Wednesday during Zelensky's visit it would provide Ukraine with the advanced Patriot air defense system to help counter Moscow's relentless aerial attacks. $1.85 billion military aid package has been announced by the US, which will provide the country with an air shield and help with the interception of Russian missiles. FRANCE 24's Oliver Farry tells us more.
Economic pain, Turkish strikes drive Syrian Kurds to Europe

QAMISHLI, Syria — Baran Ramadan Mesko had been hiding with other migrants for weeks in the coastal Algerian city of Oran, awaiting a chance to take a boat across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Days before the 38-year-old Syrian Kurd was to begin the journey, he received news that...

