Browns’ David Njoku says he’ll warm up shirtless as usual vs. Saints, despite feels-like forecast of 10 below

Young Cleveland Cavaliers are growing up quickly, becoming ‘very, very dangerous’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seminal moments happen all the time during an NBA season. For the Cleveland Cavaliers -- a team with all five starters 26 or younger -- Wednesday night could end up being one of them.
Deshaun Watson says Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns: ‘The sky’s the limit’
BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
Jarvis Landry had a profound impact on Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and other Browns, who hated to see him go
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarvis Landry had such a profound impact on the Browns in his five seasons here, his teammates were upset when the Browns released him just after they traded for Amari Cooper. The move came on the heels of the midseason departure of Odell Beckham Jr., and...
NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re into Week 16 of the NFL season, and there’s no shortage of intrigue surrounding the matchups over the Christmas weekend....
NFL Tailgate Takedown food show launching – but without Cleveland!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Food Network and the NFL have teamed up for NFL Tailgate Takedown, a series highlighting various cities’ pregame grub. The series kicks off 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, on Food Network and discovery+. It will be hosted by Food Network’s Sunny Anderson and former NFL player Vince Wilfork.
Browns activate center Ethan Pocic off injured reserve
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will get an important piece of their run game back just in time for Saturday’s game against the Saints when the run game will be vital. The team activated center Ethan Pocic off of injured reserve and waived center Greg Mancz. Pocic injured his...
Browns vs. Saints: Picks for Saturday’s Week 16 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns and Saints will meet in a cold, windy game at FirstEnegy Stadium on Saturday. Wind chills are expected to be in the minus-20 range and we could see wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour. The Browns, while not mathematically eliminated at 6-8,...
RT Jack Conklin and Browns agree on 4-year extension worth $60 million, including $31 million guaranteed
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson can rest assured that he’ll be well protected from his right side for years to come. The Browns agreed to terms Friday on a four-year extension worth $60 million including $31 million fully guaranteed with two-time first-team All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin, the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner for this season, a league source confirmed for cleveland.com.
Bengals keep stacking those takeaways this weekend against the Patriots: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals defenders like to say it only takes one takeaway to open the floodgates. That was certainly true last week. They forced a season-high four turnovers and players said the attitude on the sideline was infectious — everybody wanted to get in on the fun.
Three themes for Browns vs. Saints; Andy Dalton ... again; Deshaun Watson on Kevin Stefanski – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Several thoughts as the Browns prepare to face New Orleans on Saturday at 1 p.m. Kevin Stefanski and his coaching staff talked about how to approach the game with New Orleans in what is expected to be zero-degree wind chills and 30 mph wind gusts. They’d prefer to play in normal conditions. The Browns believe Deshaun Watson could exploit New Orleans’ pass defense.
‘It’s a difficult place to play’: How Zac Taylor, Bengals are preparing for Bill Belichick’s game plan
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are planning to go against yet another future Hall of Fame legend. After planning for future Hall of Fame Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last week, things don’t get easier as the Bengals will now plan for future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots this Saturday afternoon in Foxborough.
Bengals fans band together to help Mitchell Wilcox track down lost touchdown ball
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox wasn’t sure what would happen when he put out a plea on social media for help tracking down the ball he spiked at Raymond James last week. He didn’t expect to connect with the fan (a Bucs’ season-ticket holder) less...
‘He’s our heart and soul’: Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen making strong case for NBA Defensive Player of the Year
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s time to start talking about Jarrett Allen for Defensive Player of the Year. There are several reasons why the Cleveland Cavaliers have the league’s top-ranked defense. Cleveland intentionally plays with the slowest pace on the offensive end -- a tactic designed to make opponents repeatedly work against the Cavs’ stingy halfcourt defense, which boasts two interior towers.
Chasing individual honors and more to watch in Saturday’s Browns vs. Saints game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns running back Nick Chubb has fallen behind in the rushing title race and, with three weeks left, it’s going to be a challenge to get back in it. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs leads the way with 1,495 yards while Titans stalwart Derrick Henry is behind him with 1,303 yards. Chubb is next at 1,252 yards.
Cade York is off to a rocky start, can the Browns kicker bounce back? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Ken Vogt:. “Is the Cade York experiment over? Two more missed FGs. Twenty-two of 30 (73%) is not a good percentage. You can throw in two missed PATs. Not a good record. And he had the nerve to beg to kick a 60 yard FG against the Bengals? At the NFL level, I would expect to see between 80% - 85% (at a minimum) for a FG success rate.”
Bet on motivated Patriots, wind factor to keep high-flying Bengals at bay
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s not supposed to be snowy in Massachusetts on Saturday, but the wind will be enough. With projected winds of 25-30 mph and gusts of over 40 mph, don’t expect there to be a passing display put on by Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Paired with the rushing style of the Patriots, expected a game where the Patriots try to control possessions and the clock.
Host of Bengals questionable for Saturday’s game against Patriots
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals will get a boost on Saturday with the expected return of defensive end Trey Hendrickson, but a handful of others remain uncertain for Week 16. Cornerbacks Jalen Davis (thumb) and Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder) are questionable, as is tight end Hayden Hurst and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.
Browns and Saints ready to Brrrrring it on at FirstEnergy Stadium for one of the coldest games in the history of the NFL
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the Browns still plan to provide some Christmas cheer in their last home game at FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday against the Saints. “Whatever we gotta play in, strap up, put your extra sleeves on, wear your leggings, whatever you gotta...
