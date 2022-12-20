ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady’s first Christmas without Gisele Bündchen and kids: ‘It will be a new experience’

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

Tom Brady will be having a different Christmas experience following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. The athlete will be celebrating the holidays on the football field, as his ex-wife and kids are currently in the model’s home country of Brazil.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about,” he revealed during a recent conversation on his SiriusXM podcast. This is the first Christmas since the former couple finalized their divorce.

The quarterback, who is set to play against the Arizona Cardinals on December 25, was asked about what he learned from this football season, to which he says he is going to “learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.”

He continued, “And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

Brady explained that he is ready to face those “physical, mental and emotional” aspects. “Those are the different challenges that we face in our lives and in all of us,” he said.

Gisele recently confessed that she is “recharging” with her kids and closest family members in Brazil. The model posted a series of photos in which she can be seen meditating, enjoying the sunset, having some traditional Brazilian food, and spending time with her 13-year-old son Benjamin, and her 10-year-old daughter Vivian.

