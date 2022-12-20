Joseph Anthony Lotta Jr. born in March of 1934 in Rochester, New York to Joseph A. Lotta and Julia Roncone died December 15, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. Predeceased by his parents; brother Thomas Lotta, ex-wife Mary Lotta (Polvino), son-in-law Wayne Holly. Joe served proudly in the armed forces and is a Veteran of the Korean War. He spent years as an entrepreneur, operating restaurants as well as sales in the real estate and auto industries. His passions included cooking, playing cards, cheering for the New York Yankees, and traveling with Josie.

