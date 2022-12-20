Read full article on original website
Jacob Cauli
3d ago
Nancy shut your trap and let those workers use the bathroom if they need. Villagers think they own everything. Get a life already
villages-news.com
Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints
A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
Bay News 9
Christmas without husband, father and friend for Sumterville family
SUMTERVILLE, Fla. – In the Ray household, three words are held on high – especially at Christmas. “Faith, family and friends,” said Stacy Ray. But high atop the mantel this Christmas, there isn’t holly or tinsel. Instead, items to remember the man Stacy and Beverly Ray love.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular on display through December 30
Marion County residents and visitors still have time to check out the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular before it leaves the Florida Horse Park at the end of next week. The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular, which is nearly two-miles long, features an abundance of festive lights and dozens of large holiday-themed displays. The event also includes food trucks, walk-thru areas, and an ice skating rink.
villages-news.com
Dismissal of charges allows previously warring Villagers to reunite for holiday season
The dismissal of domestic battery charges will allow a previously warring couple to reunite for the holidays in The Villages. The prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in the cases of 72-year-old Stuart Westerlund and 65-year-old Mary Kessler Westerlund of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South.
WESH
Tenants across Florida are struggling to afford rent
When you can't buy, you rent. But even that has become a burden for many people. Being priced out of renting is the reality for not just discouraged home buyers but young families, seniors and anyone making minimum and even median wages. Trying to rent and keep an apartment nowadays...
Pine Hill neighbors want abandoned building attracting crime, drugs removed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills want to know why an abandoned building that attracts crime and drugs is still standing. Channel 9 once investigated the Agape Assembly Baptist Church property on Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road, that caught fire last year. In March, the county...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon couple argument leaves one stabbed and other in jail
A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life. According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
Death investigation underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
'Horror house' demolished but neighborhood left overrun with rats
With Christmas just days away, Shannon Morgan is in jail, and a 13-year-old child in her Citrus County home is in state custody. It all came from a house of horrors that has since been torn down.
villages-news.com
Joseph Anthony Lotta Jr.
Joseph Anthony Lotta Jr. born in March of 1934 in Rochester, New York to Joseph A. Lotta and Julia Roncone died December 15, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. Predeceased by his parents; brother Thomas Lotta, ex-wife Mary Lotta (Polvino), son-in-law Wayne Holly. Joe served proudly in the armed forces and is a Veteran of the Korean War. He spent years as an entrepreneur, operating restaurants as well as sales in the real estate and auto industries. His passions included cooking, playing cards, cheering for the New York Yankees, and traveling with Josie.
villages-news.com
Richard John Scanlon
Richard John Scanlon, Jr. born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 27, 1936 died on December 17, 2022. He was a teacher/administrator for 38 years, a devout Catholic, and enjoyed golfing and fishing. He is predeceased by his parents, Richard Scanlon, Sr. and Mary Rudolph Scanlon. He is survived by his...
mynews13.com
New 266-unit apartment complex proposed in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A city in Lake County is looking to attract more young adults to the area, and while buying real estate in the area for people in their 20s isn’t currently impossible, it takes a hefty down payment. That’s why developers in Mount Dora —...
villages-news.com
Dorothy Latham
It is with great sadness that we announce Dorothy Latham (née Wharton) passed away, surrounded by “her girls”, on December 14, 2022, in Lady Lake, Florida. Born and raised in Newark, NJ, Dorothy spent most of her life in New Jersey, but her strong family bonds led her to live for a time in Georgia and Maryland before her most recent move to Florida.
Vandals cause $1M in damage to dam built to protect Volusia County’s dunes, homes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Someone caused more than a million dollars in damage to the new system designed to protect dunes and homes on the Volusia County coast after Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials installed a dam as a temporary fix...
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
villages-news.com
Villages resident begins serving prison sentence for inflicting skull fracture on daughter
A mother has begun serving a prison sentence for inflicting a skull fracture on her young daughter at a home at which they were living in The Villages. Jessica Leigh Lewis, 36, was sentenced to eight years in state prison on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2018 incident which occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando dog called 'ugly' by shelter visitors goes viral; adoption applications pour in
ORLANDO, Fla. - A heartbreaking social media post about a dog with deformities being called "ugly" and ignored by visitors at an Orlando shelter has gone viral – and she's now got her pick of loving homes to choose from!. Dutchess was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services over...
villages-news.com
Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests
An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
villages-news.com
Habitual offender arrested after caught back behind wheel
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a driver with 10 previous arrests for driving while license suspended. Casey Dane Gilmore, 38, of Inverness, was driving a green Chevrolet SUV at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in Bushnell when he was pulled over, according to an arrest report. A deputy found that Gilmore has 10 convictions for driving while license suspended, the most recent conviction in November 2021 in Sumter County.
