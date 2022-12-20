ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Jacob Cauli
3d ago

Nancy shut your trap and let those workers use the bathroom if they need. Villagers think they own everything. Get a life already

villages-news.com

Speed humps mysteriously disappear after avalanche of complaints

A pair of speed humps have mysteriously disappeared from a tunnel in The Villages after an avalanche of complaints. The speed humps were installed earlier this week at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their sudden installation, without any prior...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular on display through December 30

Marion County residents and visitors still have time to check out the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular before it leaves the Florida Horse Park at the end of next week. The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular, which is nearly two-miles long, features an abundance of festive lights and dozens of large holiday-themed displays. The event also includes food trucks, walk-thru areas, and an ice skating rink.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Tenants across Florida are struggling to afford rent

When you can't buy, you rent. But even that has become a burden for many people. Being priced out of renting is the reality for not just discouraged home buyers but young families, seniors and anyone making minimum and even median wages. Trying to rent and keep an apartment nowadays...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon couple argument leaves one stabbed and other in jail

A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life. According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
DUNNELLON, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Joseph Anthony Lotta Jr.

Joseph Anthony Lotta Jr. born in March of 1934 in Rochester, New York to Joseph A. Lotta and Julia Roncone died December 15, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. Predeceased by his parents; brother Thomas Lotta, ex-wife Mary Lotta (Polvino), son-in-law Wayne Holly. Joe served proudly in the armed forces and is a Veteran of the Korean War. He spent years as an entrepreneur, operating restaurants as well as sales in the real estate and auto industries. His passions included cooking, playing cards, cheering for the New York Yankees, and traveling with Josie.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Richard John Scanlon

Richard John Scanlon, Jr. born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 27, 1936 died on December 17, 2022. He was a teacher/administrator for 38 years, a devout Catholic, and enjoyed golfing and fishing. He is predeceased by his parents, Richard Scanlon, Sr. and Mary Rudolph Scanlon. He is survived by his...
LADY LAKE, FL
mynews13.com

New 266-unit apartment complex proposed in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A city in Lake County is looking to attract more young adults to the area, and while buying real estate in the area for people in their 20s isn’t currently impossible, it takes a hefty down payment. That’s why developers in Mount Dora —...
MOUNT DORA, FL
villages-news.com

Dorothy Latham

It is with great sadness that we announce Dorothy Latham (née Wharton) passed away, surrounded by “her girls”, on December 14, 2022, in Lady Lake, Florida. Born and raised in Newark, NJ, Dorothy spent most of her life in New Jersey, but her strong family bonds led her to live for a time in Georgia and Maryland before her most recent move to Florida.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests

An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
villages-news.com

Habitual offender arrested after caught back behind wheel

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a driver with 10 previous arrests for driving while license suspended. Casey Dane Gilmore, 38, of Inverness, was driving a green Chevrolet SUV at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in Bushnell when he was pulled over, according to an arrest report. A deputy found that Gilmore has 10 convictions for driving while license suspended, the most recent conviction in November 2021 in Sumter County.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

