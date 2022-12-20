ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar General hit with OSHA violations at Thomasville store

By From staff reports
 3 days ago
Federal workplace safety and health inspectors continue to find workplace hazards, despite levies of more than $15 million in fines since 2017, at Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC facilities exposing their workers to unsafe conditions, this time at a Thomasville retail store. File Photo

THOMASVILLE — Federal workplace safety and health inspectors continue to find workplace hazards, despite levies of more than $15 million in fines since 2017, at Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC facilities exposing their workers to unsafe conditions, this time at a Thomasville retail store.

On June 14, 2022, inspectors with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found the Thomasville store had merchandise blocking an electrical panel and the store’s only emergency exit door in the area. OSHA issued citations for two repeat violations with $290,054 in proposed penalties.

Chquita Kirksey
3d ago

Doesn't surprise me this company doesn't care about it's workers nor their safety, a store manager in which i resigned due to different situations and problems within my store. reaching out for help as we are told but still didn't receive it. the pay sucks and they want you to be a octopus but without octopus pay... do better dollar general.....

