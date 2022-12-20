ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Ridge, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Gun stolen from pickup in Festus

Festus Police are investigating the theft of a gun from a pickup parked along the 800 block of Warne Street. The theft was reported Dec. 12, but the victim, a 27-year-old Festus man, said the gun probably was stolen a few weeks earlier, Chief Tim Lewis said. “He noticed his...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Dittmer man charged for allegedly stealing pickup, setting another on fire

Davon A. Yount, 21, of Dittmer has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stealing a pickup and setting another pickup on fire in the 6800 block of Hwy. Y west of Hillsboro, court records show. The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Yount on Dec. 12 with first-degree tampering...
DITTMER, MO
wgel.com

Pocahontas Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Night

Pocahontas firefighters were notified of a structure fire in the 400 block of Dolls Orchard Avenue Wednesday around 7:45 PM. Personnel arrived on scene to find a fully engulfed house fire. Mutual aid was provided by the Greenville, Grantfork, Shoal Creek, Highland-Pierron, and St. Rose fire districts. Crews were on...
POCAHONTAS, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Items stolen from pickup in Catawissa

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of items from an unlocked pickup parked outside a home in the 1600 block of Wade Road in Catawissa. The stolen items were valued at about $2,300, authorities reported. The victim called the Sheriff’s Office at about 2 p.m. Nov....
CATAWISSA, MO
5 On Your Side

Teen found shot to death in Jennings parking lot

JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the shooting death of a teen in Jennings. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue in Jennings. St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct...
JENNINGS, MO
KMOV

Woman arrested after 2 men shot, killed outside gas station in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been arrested after two men were killed and a third injured in a shooting in north St. Louis City late Wednesday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Demesha Coleman of Spanish Lake in relation to the murder of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49. The shooting happened at the Speedie gas station at 8880 North Broadway just after 10:30 p.m. A third victim was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Officer involved accident leaves Festus patrol vehicle totaled

(Festus) A Festus Police Officer was involved in an accident a few weeks back. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the officer was working on a traffic assignment when the accident occurred. My MO Info · KJ121922C. The vehicle being totaled comes at a bad time in regards to...
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Teen found shot dead in Jennings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teen was found shot dead in a parking lot in Jennings Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The teen, later identified as 15-year-old Demond Tucker, of Jennings, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found.
JENNINGS, MO
advantagenews.com

Moro man charged in alleged road rage incident

Bethalto Police say a 37-year-old Moro man ran another man’s car off the road Monday night in an apparent road rage incident. It was just after 6pm when Bethalto Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a traffic accident with an injury on Route 140 near Church Street. Officers arrived to find a white Ford Mustang off the south side of the roadway and in the parking lot of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
BETHALTO, IL
mymoinfo.com

Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night

(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
HILLSBORO, MO

