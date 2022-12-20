ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been arrested after two men were killed and a third injured in a shooting in north St. Louis City late Wednesday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Demesha Coleman of Spanish Lake in relation to the murder of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49. The shooting happened at the Speedie gas station at 8880 North Broadway just after 10:30 p.m. A third victim was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO