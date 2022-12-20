Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Gun stolen from pickup in Festus
Festus Police are investigating the theft of a gun from a pickup parked along the 800 block of Warne Street. The theft was reported Dec. 12, but the victim, a 27-year-old Festus man, said the gun probably was stolen a few weeks earlier, Chief Tim Lewis said. “He noticed his...
myleaderpaper.com
Dittmer man charged for allegedly stealing pickup, setting another on fire
Davon A. Yount, 21, of Dittmer has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stealing a pickup and setting another pickup on fire in the 6800 block of Hwy. Y west of Hillsboro, court records show. The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Yount on Dec. 12 with first-degree tampering...
Woman goes from car theft victim to suspected killer in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman with no criminal history went from being a suspected car theft victim to a suspected killer after she took justice into her own hands Wednesday night, police said. Now, two people are dead and a third is critically injured. Police said Demesha Coleman, 35,...
wgel.com
Pocahontas Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Night
Pocahontas firefighters were notified of a structure fire in the 400 block of Dolls Orchard Avenue Wednesday around 7:45 PM. Personnel arrived on scene to find a fully engulfed house fire. Mutual aid was provided by the Greenville, Grantfork, Shoal Creek, Highland-Pierron, and St. Rose fire districts. Crews were on...
Three shot, two killed overnight outside north St. Louis gas station
Two people are dead and another is battling critical injuries after an overnight shooting outside a north St. Louis gas station.
Suspected Arsonist Flees After Setting Six Fires at St. Louis Airport Hotel
The fires forced hotel guests to evacuate into yesterday's winter storm
myleaderpaper.com
Items stolen from pickup in Catawissa
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of items from an unlocked pickup parked outside a home in the 1600 block of Wade Road in Catawissa. The stolen items were valued at about $2,300, authorities reported. The victim called the Sheriff’s Office at about 2 p.m. Nov....
Teen found shot to death in Jennings parking lot
JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the shooting death of a teen in Jennings. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue in Jennings. St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct...
edglentoday.com
St. Louis County Police Detectives Are Investigating 15-Year-Old's Homicide
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue which resulted in the death of an adult male. The deceased has been identified as Demond Tucker, 15 years of age, of the 8300 block...
Man accused of stealing holiday decorations in Brentwood, selling them online
A man stole holiday decorations from several St. Louis County homes and sold some online before police recently arrested him.
KMOV
Woman arrested after 2 men shot, killed outside gas station in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been arrested after two men were killed and a third injured in a shooting in north St. Louis City late Wednesday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Demesha Coleman of Spanish Lake in relation to the murder of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49. The shooting happened at the Speedie gas station at 8880 North Broadway just after 10:30 p.m. A third victim was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
1 dead, 2 injured after elderly driver crashes into senior living apartment building
One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior apartment building, hitting residents sitting in the lobby.
Police criticized after Illinois man, missing since April, found dead in his own home
TROY, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of Richard Maedge, 53, are criticizing police response after he was found dead in his own home last week, seven months after they reported him missing. According to the Times-Tribune, Maedge was reported missing on April 27th. Troy Police announced on December 11th that his body had been found. […]
mymoinfo.com
Officer involved accident leaves Festus patrol vehicle totaled
(Festus) A Festus Police Officer was involved in an accident a few weeks back. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the officer was working on a traffic assignment when the accident occurred. My MO Info · KJ121922C. The vehicle being totaled comes at a bad time in regards to...
Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home community
The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing a person inside.
KMOV
Teen found shot dead in Jennings
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teen was found shot dead in a parking lot in Jennings Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The teen, later identified as 15-year-old Demond Tucker, of Jennings, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found.
1 killed, 2 injured after car crashes into apartment in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and two others were injured Tuesday after a car crashed into an apartment complex in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Fire Department said the crash happened at a complex in the 4600 block of Ridgewood Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. Police said the man crashed through a foyer, through a common room then out the back windows of the building.
advantagenews.com
Moro man charged in alleged road rage incident
Bethalto Police say a 37-year-old Moro man ran another man’s car off the road Monday night in an apparent road rage incident. It was just after 6pm when Bethalto Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a traffic accident with an injury on Route 140 near Church Street. Officers arrived to find a white Ford Mustang off the south side of the roadway and in the parking lot of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night
(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
Woman Who Tried to Rob Alderman Charged with Attempted Robbery
Brandon Bosley live streamed the aftermath of the attempted robbery
