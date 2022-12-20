Read full article on original website
Ashland Doctor Ordered To Surrender Passport
ASHLAND – An Massachusetts doctor arrested earlier this week by the FBI at her Ashland home, was ordered to surrender her passport. Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her...
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
Police Asked To Investigate Racist Incident at Natick High
NATICK – The Natick School District administration has requested Natick Police launch a hate crime investigation after racist and antisemitic video was found in a student-athlete group chat. “Parents do need to know, however, that when an incident involves potential Civil Rights violations, hate crimes, hazing, sexual harassment, or...
Threatening call to doctor sends UMass HealthAlliance hospital into lockdown
LEOMINSTER — UMass Memorial HealthAlliance – Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus entered a lockdown Thursday afternoon, after a person made a phone call to the hospital threatening to cause harm to one of its doctors. Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy said that the call was made just before 2 p.m., when the hospital called Code Black, which is activated when hospital management identifies a personal threat to a patient or staff. ...
whdh.com
AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
25 Investigates: Former Medford High School teacher says student dislocated her jaw
MEDFORD, Mass. — Days after a student was stabbed in a videotaped fight at Medford High School, a special education teacher recounted a previous incident of violence where she said a student left her with a serious injury to her face. The alleged attack happened on December 22, 2021,...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
36-year-old Wellesley mother of 2 dies from flu complications
A 36-year-old mother of two died Tuesday after complications from the flu, according to her obituary. Price Meropol McMahon of Wellesley was an active person, who played tennis, skied and ran marathons, the Boston Globe reported, but her health declined earlier this week and then she died Tuesday afternoon. While...
thequincysun.com
Dorchester Man Charged With Attempted Rape
Quincy police officers were called to the area of Woodbine Street and Cushing Street in Wollaston on a report of an attempted sexual assault at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday, the department said on social media. Responding officers were on the scene within minutes. The reporting party said that she...
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
WCVB
Dozens of Massachusetts superintendents condemn racist attacks on leaders
BOSTON — More than three dozen Massachusetts superintendents spent Thursday night speaking out against racism and recent threats of violence. The most recent incident happened on Wednesday, when Dr. Omar Easy, the superintendent of the Wayland Public Schools, was the target of racist graffiti found near the high school.
Assistant Speaker Clark Secures $1.7 Million For Lake Waushakum Project in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark has secured $1.7 million for a clean water project at Lake Waushakum in the City of Framingham. The $1.7 million investment in the City of Framingham is part of a $1.7 trillion spending bill that has passed the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives and now heads to President Joseph Biden’s desk for his signature.
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled
ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
Card skimming devices found at 7-Eleven locations in Boston
Police said they expect other devices to be found in the city and beyond. Card skimming devices are used to steal personal financial information. Police are warning about the dangers of card skimming devices after multiple were discovered at convenience stores in Boston this week. Card skimming devices are often...
wgbh.org
Former Eastie resident on losing Wood Island: 'How could you retaliate against a giant that's got all guns on?'
Marion Curtis was born and raised in East Boston in the 1920s. She grew up in a home on Shrimpton Street, close to Wood Island Park, 50 acres of green space designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. Today that park — and the home she grew up in —...
UPDATED: Assistant Speaker Clark Secures $3 Million For Chris Walsh Memorial Trail
FRAMINGHAM – Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark has secured $3 million for the Chris Walsh Memorial Trail in the omnibus $1.7 trillion bill. The bill has passed the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives and now heads to President Joseph Biden for him to sign. The funding would be...
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission To Examine Framingham Police in January
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker announced today, December 21, 2022, a team of assessors from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission is scheduled to arrive on January 16, 2023, to begin examining various aspects of the Framingham Police Department’s policies and procedures, operations and facilities. Verification by...
Framingham Police: Man Arrested After Threatening Co-Worker With Gun
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man, after he threatened a co-worker with a gun. Framingham Police were called to The Portland Group at 390 Franklin Street yesterday morning, December 21, at 11:49 a.m. At 1:11 p.m., Police arrested Deshawn Williams, 30 of 31 Larrabee Avenue of Framingham,...
Uptick in mail theft, fraud has police in one local town asking people to not use blue mailboxes
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Mail theft has been on the rise this holiday season, and now one local town is seeing a big uptick in mail theft and check fraud. For those of you who still need to drop off those Christmas cards or even just pay the bills, instead of dropping it off in a blue mailbox, the Wellesley Police Department is advising people to take their mail directly to the post office.
