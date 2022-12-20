ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Doctor Ordered To Surrender Passport

ASHLAND – An Massachusetts doctor arrested earlier this week by the FBI at her Ashland home, was ordered to surrender her passport. Dr. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. capitol on January 6, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department charged her...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Asked To Investigate Racist Incident at Natick High

NATICK – The Natick School District administration has requested Natick Police launch a hate crime investigation after racist and antisemitic video was found in a student-athlete group chat. “Parents do need to know, however, that when an incident involves potential Civil Rights violations, hate crimes, hazing, sexual harassment, or...
NATICK, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Threatening call to doctor sends UMass HealthAlliance hospital into lockdown

LEOMINSTER — UMass Memorial HealthAlliance – Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus entered a lockdown Thursday afternoon, after a person made a phone call to the hospital threatening to cause harm to one of its doctors. Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy said that the call was made just before 2 p.m., when the hospital called Code Black, which is activated when hospital management identifies a personal threat to a patient or staff. ...
LEOMINSTER, MA
whdh.com

AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
thequincysun.com

Dorchester Man Charged With Attempted Rape

Quincy police officers were called to the area of Woodbine Street and Cushing Street in Wollaston on a report of an attempted sexual assault at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday, the department said on social media. Responding officers were on the scene within minutes. The reporting party said that she...
QUINCY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Assistant Speaker Clark Secures $1.7 Million For Lake Waushakum Project in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark has secured $1.7 million for a clean water project at Lake Waushakum in the City of Framingham. The $1.7 million investment in the City of Framingham is part of a $1.7 trillion spending bill that has passed the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives and now heads to President Joseph Biden’s desk for his signature.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled

ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
ROCKLAND, MA
Boston

Card skimming devices found at 7-Eleven locations in Boston

Police said they expect other devices to be found in the city and beyond. Card skimming devices are used to steal personal financial information. Police are warning about the dangers of card skimming devices after multiple were discovered at convenience stores in Boston this week. Card skimming devices are often...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary

Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Uptick in mail theft, fraud has police in one local town asking people to not use blue mailboxes

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Mail theft has been on the rise this holiday season, and now one local town is seeing a big uptick in mail theft and check fraud. For those of you who still need to drop off those Christmas cards or even just pay the bills, instead of dropping it off in a blue mailbox, the Wellesley Police Department is advising people to take their mail directly to the post office.
WELLESLEY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy