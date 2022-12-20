ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monclova, OH

thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Identify Person Involved in Hit & Run, Victim Released from Hospital

Police have identified the person involved in Wednesday's hit-and-run accident - but they aren't saying much else. "All I can share at this point is that the subject involved in the hit-and-run has been identified," Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said Friday morning. The victim in the incident, a 21-year-old...
The Lima News

Lima woman pleads guilty to statutory rape

LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Thursday morning. Sonya Gage, 28, pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony in exchange for the dismissal of a misdemeanor disseminating matter harmful matter to juveniles charge. According to court documents, on or about July 6 through July 10, Gage engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old.
LIMA, OH
truecrimedaily

Ohio man arrested after 2 missing teens found dead in rubble from house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and killing two missing juveniles who were found dead in the rubble of a house fire. According to Toledo Police, Ke’Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen in early December going to a party together. According to WTOL-TV, the two teens attended a party Dec. 3 at the Maumee Bay Resort but were reportedly kicked out because they were armed. They were picked up in an SUV and went to Wilder’s girlfriend’s home on the 500 block of Maumee Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Resident Addresses Council Following Facebook Post

The Archbold Village Council met on Monday, December 19 with a short agenda. Present during the meeting was Jason Vasko of Hawthorne Drive, who wished to address to council following a Facebook post that he made questioning why there was a “20% income tax increase and a 12% cost increase to the township for fire service if we voted 23% income tax for public safety.”
ARCHBOLD, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary

LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Man charged with kidnapping files to suppress statements

LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will take under advisement a motion to suppress statements made by a Lima man to police following his arrest on assault, kidnapping and drug charges. Jacquavious Cooper, 35, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault of...
LIMA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Winds fuel house fire, leaving BG couple homeless

An early morning fire left a Bowling Green couple homeless, burned all the Christmas presents, and caused an estimated $100,000 damage to the house at 511 S. College Drive. The frigid temperatures and gusting winds made the fire difficult to fight, according to Bowling Green Fire Chief Bill Moorman. “It...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8

Abel Alafa, 49, Leipsic, was given credit for four days off his sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult Detention facility. He is scheduled to be released Dec. 14. Dec. 14. David M. Smith, Fort Jennings, and Tricia M. Smith, Fort Jennings, were granted a dissolution of marriage....
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TFRD battling fire in Toledo’s Old West End

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to TFRD a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
iheart.com

HICKSVILLE MAN INDICTED BY DEFIANCE GRAND JURY FOR ALLEGED RAPE OF JUVENILE

A Hicksville man has been indicted by the Defiance County Grand Jury for Rape and Gross Sexual Imposition. 55 year old Marco A. Co Beb Co of Hicksville is facing the felony sexual assault charges, allegedly involving a victim under the age of 13. The alleged crimes occurred at a residence in Hicksville from February 2018 through May 2019.The Defiance County Grand Jury indictments also included:
HICKSVILLE, OH
CBS Detroit

Man charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 19-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Inkster.According to Michigan State Police, Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of felony firearm.He was arraigned on Monday, and bond was set at $5 million.At about 4:50 p.m. on June 17, Inkster police were called to the 29000 block of Rosewood Street for reports of shots fired.The victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, died from his injuries.
INKSTER, MI
13abc.com

Part of Holland Sylvania closed due to car and train crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Holland Sylvania is closed after a crash that the Ohio State Highway Patrol says involved a car and a train on Friday. The crash occurred at the railroad tracks on Holland Sylvania just south of Angola Road. OSHP says one of the warning arms was damaged in the crash.
HOLLAND, OH

