Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
Related
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Identify Person Involved in Hit & Run, Victim Released from Hospital
Police have identified the person involved in Wednesday's hit-and-run accident - but they aren't saying much else. "All I can share at this point is that the subject involved in the hit-and-run has been identified," Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said Friday morning. The victim in the incident, a 21-year-old...
Lima woman pleads guilty to statutory rape
LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Thursday morning. Sonya Gage, 28, pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony in exchange for the dismissal of a misdemeanor disseminating matter harmful matter to juveniles charge. According to court documents, on or about July 6 through July 10, Gage engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old.
Ohio man arrested after 2 missing teens found dead in rubble from house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and killing two missing juveniles who were found dead in the rubble of a house fire. According to Toledo Police, Ke’Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen in early December going to a party together. According to WTOL-TV, the two teens attended a party Dec. 3 at the Maumee Bay Resort but were reportedly kicked out because they were armed. They were picked up in an SUV and went to Wilder’s girlfriend’s home on the 500 block of Maumee Avenue.
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Resident Addresses Council Following Facebook Post
The Archbold Village Council met on Monday, December 19 with a short agenda. Present during the meeting was Jason Vasko of Hawthorne Drive, who wished to address to council following a Facebook post that he made questioning why there was a “20% income tax increase and a 12% cost increase to the township for fire service if we voted 23% income tax for public safety.”
Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
Bodies Of Missing Ohio Teens Found In Burned-Down Vacant House; 5 Charged In Connection To Case
KeMarion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen on Dec. 3, according to Toledo Police. Cruz Garcia, 24, is now charged with kidnapping and murder. The bodies of two teenage boys missing for days were found in a burnt, vacant home in Toledo, Ohio, according to police, and five people are now under arrest on charges related to their kidnapping and murder.
Three people dead, 46 vehicles involved in crash on Ohio Turnpike across Sandusky, Erie counties; crews on scene
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, turnpike personnel and first responders from several agencies remain on the scene hours after a multi-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike left three dead and many injured Friday afternoon. The crash happened eastbound between State Route 53 and State Route...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman charged with causing crash by tailgating, purposely brake checking MSP trooper
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman accused of purposely tailgating and brake checking a Michigan State Police trooper while she was driving a stolen car, causing a crash and a chase, has now been officially charged. A trooper from the Monroe post in a fully marked patrol vehicle first...
13abc.com
Semi-truck crashes into Sylvania Township home Thursday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A semi-truck crashed into a Sylvania Township home overnight, according to Sylvania Township Police. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 20 and Crissey Road. STP says there was significant damage to the home and to a gas line which caused a gas leak.
wlen.com
Car Chase Initiated in Lenawee County Results in Arrest of 34-Year-Old Woman
Lenawee County, MI – A woman was arrested after a car chase that was initiated in Lenawee County Friday evening. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police reports that a trooper was driving on M-50, near Downing Highway in a fully marked patrol car, when a 34-year-old female began tailgating the police vehicle.
Man charged with kidnapping files to suppress statements
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will take under advisement a motion to suppress statements made by a Lima man to police following his arrest on assault, kidnapping and drug charges. Jacquavious Cooper, 35, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault of...
bgindependentmedia.org
Winds fuel house fire, leaving BG couple homeless
An early morning fire left a Bowling Green couple homeless, burned all the Christmas presents, and caused an estimated $100,000 damage to the house at 511 S. College Drive. The frigid temperatures and gusting winds made the fire difficult to fight, according to Bowling Green Fire Chief Bill Moorman. “It...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8
Abel Alafa, 49, Leipsic, was given credit for four days off his sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult Detention facility. He is scheduled to be released Dec. 14. Dec. 14. David M. Smith, Fort Jennings, and Tricia M. Smith, Fort Jennings, were granted a dissolution of marriage....
13abc.com
TFRD battling fire in Toledo’s Old West End
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to TFRD a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. According to...
iheart.com
HICKSVILLE MAN INDICTED BY DEFIANCE GRAND JURY FOR ALLEGED RAPE OF JUVENILE
A Hicksville man has been indicted by the Defiance County Grand Jury for Rape and Gross Sexual Imposition. 55 year old Marco A. Co Beb Co of Hicksville is facing the felony sexual assault charges, allegedly involving a victim under the age of 13. The alleged crimes occurred at a residence in Hicksville from February 2018 through May 2019.The Defiance County Grand Jury indictments also included:
13abc.com
Family working to put their home back together after a semi-truck crashed into it
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just after midnight on Thursday, a semi-truck went through a stop sign on Crissey Road and crashed into a century-old home on Central Avenue. Thankfully no one was hurt, but the four people inside the home were pretty shaken up. A group was out Thursday morning...
Man charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 19-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Inkster.According to Michigan State Police, Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of felony firearm.He was arraigned on Monday, and bond was set at $5 million.At about 4:50 p.m. on June 17, Inkster police were called to the 29000 block of Rosewood Street for reports of shots fired.The victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, died from his injuries.
13abc.com
Part of Holland Sylvania closed due to car and train crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Holland Sylvania is closed after a crash that the Ohio State Highway Patrol says involved a car and a train on Friday. The crash occurred at the railroad tracks on Holland Sylvania just south of Angola Road. OSHP says one of the warning arms was damaged in the crash.
WTOL-TV
Search warrant reveals new info in the events leading up to the death of two Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 has obtained a copy of the Toledo Police Department's search warrant of a home in the 500 block of Maumee Avenue on Dec. 9 in south Toledo, as part of their investigation into the disappearance and death of teens Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
4 killed in multiple crashes involving 46 vehicles on Ohio Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Four people died and dozens were injured in a crash involving 46 vehicles in northern Ohio on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were multiple crashes on the Ohio Turnpike between state Route 53 and state Route 4 in Sandusky and Erie counties.
Comments / 1