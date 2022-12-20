ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Thursday Morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports,. Lots of hardwood action as the Division one schools in Kansas ramping up their pre-Christmas schedules. We'll start with the men. For the Jayhawks side, they are going to be hosting a Harvard today as they'll have that game at 6:00 tonight. The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will be televised on ESPN. KU is 10 and 1, Harvard is 8 and 4. As for the KU women, the number 28 team in the land played the third triple overtime in program history Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, falling to Nebraska 85-79. The loss is a first of the year for the Jayhawks. They are 10 and 1 at the conclusion of non-conference play.
🏀 MBB: Shockers put away Texas Southern

Jaron Pierre Jr. scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the final 3:17 to help Wichita State put away upset-minded Texas Southern, 65-56, on a bitterly cold Thursday evening at Charles Koch Arena. James Rojas added 14 points and Jaykwon Walton claimed his third double-double with 10 points and...
Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
Power restored to New Market Square in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power has been restored to a little more than 1,000 Evergy customers in west Wichita. The outage was focused around 21st and Maize Road to 29th and Tyler where the busy New Market Square shopping center is located. Evergy has yet to confirm the cause...
North Central Kansas Farmer/Artist Donates Painting to Kansas State Fair

The Kansas State Fair received a “Fair-themed” painting from North Central Kansas resident, Gerald Moore, in July. The substantial canvas, measuring at 3’ x 10’, captures the excitement of the midway in grand detail, complete with rides and Fair patrons. Moore, a multi-generational farmer near the...
Eastbound Kellogg reopens after crash in west Wichita

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.: The crash scene has been cleared away, and eastbound Kellogg has reopened. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on Kellogg/U.S. Highway 54 at Maize Road is affecting eastbound traffic. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that there are no injuries from the crash, but first responders had to shut down the eastbound lanes as […]
North-Central Kansas Troopers investigate three deadly crashes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Troop C of the Kansas Highway Patrol, which covers North-Central Kansas, investigated three deadly crashes Wednesday night, according to the troop’s social media. The post did not state circumstances or locations of all the crashes, but one occurred after 9 p.m. in Saline County. In...
Slick conditions on bridges and overpasses Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Freezing fog has made the trees beautiful across central Kansas, but according to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, "Elevated roadways across the county are slick and we are working multiple accidents," the office said. "If you must be out drive for the conditions and slow down!"
Farmer and artist gives painting to Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair received a “Fair-themed” painting from Northcentral Kansas resident, Gerald Moore, in July. The substantial canvas, measuring at 3’ x 10’, captures the excitement of the midway in grand detail, complete with rides and Fair patrons. Moore, a multi-generational...
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
