🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Thursday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports,. Lots of hardwood action as the Division one schools in Kansas ramping up their pre-Christmas schedules. We'll start with the men. For the Jayhawks side, they are going to be hosting a Harvard today as they'll have that game at 6:00 tonight. The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will be televised on ESPN. KU is 10 and 1, Harvard is 8 and 4. As for the KU women, the number 28 team in the land played the third triple overtime in program history Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, falling to Nebraska 85-79. The loss is a first of the year for the Jayhawks. They are 10 and 1 at the conclusion of non-conference play.
🏀 MBB: Shockers put away Texas Southern
Jaron Pierre Jr. scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the final 3:17 to help Wichita State put away upset-minded Texas Southern, 65-56, on a bitterly cold Thursday evening at Charles Koch Arena. James Rojas added 14 points and Jaykwon Walton claimed his third double-double with 10 points and...
Andover native joining SEC football program
As high school athletes across the country sign letters of intent to join college programs, one JUCO special teams player is set to join an SEC program.
KAKE TV
'I knew this is where I was going to be': Avery Johnson signs with K-State
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Maize quarterback Avery Johnson put pen to paper and officially joined K-State on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday at Maize High School. "Now that it's official, I won't have any of the outside noise from other schools trying to get my attention,...
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
Snowfall amounts – More than 3 inches in Wichita
Areas of Kansas are getting some much needed snowfall.
Once told he wasn’t college material, Wichita pastor wins $500,000 for his school
A Wichita pastor who once was told he wasn’t college material went on to start a school and, this month, win one of education’s top prizes.
KWCH.com
Power restored to New Market Square in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Power has been restored to a little more than 1,000 Evergy customers in west Wichita. The outage was focused around 21st and Maize Road to 29th and Tyler where the busy New Market Square shopping center is located. Evergy has yet to confirm the cause...
ncktoday.com
North Central Kansas Farmer/Artist Donates Painting to Kansas State Fair
The Kansas State Fair received a “Fair-themed” painting from North Central Kansas resident, Gerald Moore, in July. The substantial canvas, measuring at 3’ x 10’, captures the excitement of the midway in grand detail, complete with rides and Fair patrons. Moore, a multi-generational farmer near the...
Dangerous cold hits Kansas, causes travel problems
The temperatures across Kansas have dropped to dangerously low levels and are still falling.
Eastbound Kellogg reopens after crash in west Wichita
UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.: The crash scene has been cleared away, and eastbound Kellogg has reopened. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on Kellogg/U.S. Highway 54 at Maize Road is affecting eastbound traffic. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that there are no injuries from the crash, but first responders had to shut down the eastbound lanes as […]
Why smoke was blowing across west Kellogg Thursday
Drivers in west Wichita may have noticed large plumes of smoke coming from the Dugan Business District Thursday afternoon.
KWCH.com
North-Central Kansas Troopers investigate three deadly crashes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Troop C of the Kansas Highway Patrol, which covers North-Central Kansas, investigated three deadly crashes Wednesday night, according to the troop’s social media. The post did not state circumstances or locations of all the crashes, but one occurred after 9 p.m. in Saline County. In...
Slick conditions on bridges and overpasses Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Freezing fog has made the trees beautiful across central Kansas, but according to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, "Elevated roadways across the county are slick and we are working multiple accidents," the office said. "If you must be out drive for the conditions and slow down!"
Cosmosphere open extra hours through holiday season, closing early Thu.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cosmosphere and the Cosmosphere Cafe are open until 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 22. "We are a cozy place to be on a blustery day," said Mimi Meredith with Cosmosphere. Cosmosphere is open at 10 a.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas...
Farmer and artist gives painting to Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair received a “Fair-themed” painting from Northcentral Kansas resident, Gerald Moore, in July. The substantial canvas, measuring at 3’ x 10’, captures the excitement of the midway in grand detail, complete with rides and Fair patrons. Moore, a multi-generational...
KAKE TV
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash
A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Clinic Open with Limited Services
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Clinic will be open on Friday, Dec. 23 with limited services. All patients who should come in for their appointments will be contacted. The clinic was closed on Thursday after suffering a major systems failure. “Our I.T. department is working diligently to correct the issue,” clinic staff said in a statement on social media.”
