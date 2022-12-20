HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports,. Lots of hardwood action as the Division one schools in Kansas ramping up their pre-Christmas schedules. We'll start with the men. For the Jayhawks side, they are going to be hosting a Harvard today as they'll have that game at 6:00 tonight. The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will be televised on ESPN. KU is 10 and 1, Harvard is 8 and 4. As for the KU women, the number 28 team in the land played the third triple overtime in program history Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, falling to Nebraska 85-79. The loss is a first of the year for the Jayhawks. They are 10 and 1 at the conclusion of non-conference play.

