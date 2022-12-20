Scammers Target Locals; OSP Make Arrest After Lengthy Investigation; OHA To Change Reporting Module – Again

Read full article on original website
Related
C.O. drug agents arrest Bend man, accused of trafficking in fentanyl, meth on Hunnell Road
A Bend man accused of importing fentanyl and methamphetamine into Central Oregon and trafficking in them at the Hunnell Road homeless encampment was arrested by drug agents Thursday in a nearby traffic stop. The post C.O. drug agents arrest Bend man, accused of trafficking in fentanyl, meth on Hunnell Road appeared first on KTVZ.
Readers respond: Criminals, sheriffs both subject to law
If county sheriffs in Oregon can pick and choose which laws they will enforce and which laws they won’t without any consequences, then why can’t a criminal pick and choose the laws they’ll obey with the same freedom from consequences? (“What Oregon sheriffs said on social media about Measure 114, strict new gun limits,” Nov. 25).
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Truck Driver is Suspected of Deliberately Pouring Miles of Dye Across the State Highways
Oregon Truck Driver: After a truck driver in Oregon spilled red dye across various motorways, deputies are advising drivers whose vehicles may have been affected to contact their auto insurance providers as soon as possible. Oregon Truck Driver is Suspected of Deliberately Pouring Miles of Dye Across the State Highways.
KDRV
Brown issues order to dismiss some traffic fines and related court cases
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's governor today is setting aside some uncollected court fines and traffic violation cases that caused debt-based driver's license suspensions. Governor Kate Brown is forgiving the fines and fees to enable some Oregonians to reinstate their suspended driver’s licenses. Governor Brown's Office says her order affects nearly 7,000 Oregonians with legacy license suspensions imposed prior to HB 4210 (2020), which eliminated debt-based license suspensions moving forward.
KTVZ
Gov. Brown issues order forgiving uncollected traffic fines, fees that led to nearly 7,000 Oregon license suspensions
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown issued an order Wednesday that forgives uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in solely debt-based driver’s license suspensions. She said the action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their...
Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot
A Harney County Circuit judge will decide by Jan. 3 if Oregon will continue to have a loophole that allows purchasers to obtain firearms from dealers if their background checks aren’t finished within three days. Measure 114, a firearms law Oregon voters passed in November, would end that loophole and not allow purchasers to obtain […] The post Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
California man arrested in Oregon on suspicion of cocaine
A man driving on Interstate 5 was arrested on possession of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
pnwag.net
FBI Warning You To Watch For Scams This Holiday Season
Shopping scams are always a concern during the holiday season, but a new scam is keeping law enforcement on their toes. Kieran Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Portland Field Office, said the “wrong number” scam has become common in Oregon. “It’s essentially just a...
Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ should take effect now, state argues
A state judge will decide by Jan. 3 whether to maintain or lift his temporary order blocking the Measure 114 provision requiring the completion of a criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. During a hearing Friday, Harry B. Wilson, an Oregon special assistant attorney general,...
KVAL
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DMV OFFICES CLOSED IN EUGENE AREA, NORTH OREGON COAST; ALL STATE OFFICE CLOSED IN CLATSOP, LINCOLN, TILLAMOOK & LANE COUNTIES
These Oregon DMV offices in the Eugene area and northwest coast will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, through noon Friday, Dec. 23, due to severe weather and road conditions:. Also, all State of Oregon offices are closed in Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook and Lane Counties through noon Friday. More information on...
U.S. Attorney for Oregon collects nearly $33 million in fiscal year 2022
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon has collected nearly $33 million this year in criminal and civil cases like tax-dodging strip club operators and an electric company that allegedly started wildfires due to faulty transmission equipment, federal officials said Wednesday. The collections include $10.2 million in criminal cases and $4.6 million in civil actions. The […] The post U.S. Attorney for Oregon collects nearly $33 million in fiscal year 2022 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
focushillsboro.com
New Project in Oregon Uses Financial Incentives to Fight the Meth Addiction Issue
Financial Incentives: Financial incentives are part of a new effort to fight methamphetamine addiction in Oregon. “Methamphetamine has long been the main drug in Oregon and much of the west coast,” says Oregon Health & Science University’s Dr Todd Korthuis (OHSU). The 2019-2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that Oregon has the highest methamphetamine use rate among 12 and older persons. The stimulant can be smoked, snorted, injected, or swallowed.
mybasin.com
Governor Kate Brown Forgives Uncollected Traffic Fines & Fees, Enabling Oregonians to Reinstate Suspended Driver’s Licenses
(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today issued an order that remitted uncollected court fines and fees associated with certain traffic violation cases that resulted in debt-based driver’s license suspensions. This action creates a path for nearly 7,000 Oregonians to seek reinstatement of their suspended driver’s licenses through the DMV, and removes the associated collateral burdens that disproportionately impacted low-income Oregonians and people of color from a state statute that has since been rewritten.
ijpr.org
Oregon laws protecting workers from heat and smoke will not be overturned, judge rules
The heat and smoke rules require employers to provide respirator masks in exceptionally smoky conditions and water and shade breaks in high heat. The rules were developed by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division, or Oregon OSHA, following a 2020 executive order from Gov. Kate Brown. Oregon OSHA is also in charge of enforcing the rules.
Washington Examiner
Idaho murders update: Abandoned white Hyundai spotted in Oregon unrelated to stabbings, police say
A white Hyundai abandoned in Oregon was found by police to be unconnected to the University of Idaho quadruple murders. The vehicle had the same description as a vehicle of interest tagged by police in the investigation, giving hope to some that the abandoned car in Oregon would uncover further clues. However, police in Idaho now believe it to be a dead end.
KTVZ
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
Seeing red: Truck driver accused of knowingly leaking miles of dye on Oregon roads
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies are telling drivers whose vehicles may have been dyed red to contact their insurance carrier, after a truck driver spilled dye on multiple freeways in Oregon. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a tractor trailer was carrying a red-colored...
Woman sues Montana state agency after being raped, impregnated by mother's boyfriend at age 11
BUTTE (AP) — A Montana woman has filed a lawsuit against the state child and family services agency saying it failed to protect her from her mother’s boyfriend, who was eventually convicted of raping and impregnating her when she was 11. The woman, who is now 21, filed the lawsuit last week against the Division of Child and Family Services, The Montana Standard reported. She is seeking unspecified damages for emotional distress, anxiety and fear. ...
mybasin.com
U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE COLLECTS NEARLY $33 MILLION IN CIVIL AND CRIMINAL ACTIONS IN FISCAL YEAR 2022
PORTLAND, Ore.—The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced today that it has collected nearly $33 million in criminal and civil actions and restitution payments in Fiscal Year 2022. Of this amount, $10.2 million was collected in criminal actions and $4.6 million was collected in civil actions.
Comments / 0