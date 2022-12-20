Read full article on original website
Fortnite: how to throw holiday presents for Winterfest
As part of a recent holiday-themed quest in Fortnite, players are required to throw holiday presents at three different named locations on the map. This objective is actually far trickier than it seems due to a handful of factors that make it tedious to complete. While there's no surefire way to finish this one, it does help to know how it works.
Cute cops on Kawasakis drive this deceptively deep PC-98 strategy game
Tuned Heart blends a bubbly '90s anime style with a fastidious attention to mechanical detail, down to real guns and bikes.
2022 was the rise (and fall) of the video game leaker
Video games industry leaks and rumors aren’t a new phenomenon. Half-Life 2’s source code leaked in 2003, and rumors about what gaming companies would do next have always enamored gaming fans and media. That reached a boiling point in 2022, though. Multiple notable leakers vied for influencer status in the eyes of an avid community that was chomping at the bit to learn what their favorite (or most hated) gaming company will do next.
Steam Winter Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — not only is it the holiday season, but the Steam Winter Sale starts soon. This massive Steam sale will slash prices for all sorts of games, from blockbuster AAA hits to indie darlings you may have missed over the course of the year.
Wordle today: Answer and hints for December 23 (#552)
Trying to solve Wordle #552 for December 23, 2022, and need a helping hand? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before you rush in and start wasting guesses, consider checking out our tips on Wordle for some strategies (and starting words) that could help you find the solution in record time, and then come back here for the answer to the Wordle today if you had no luck.
Elden Ring, Modern Warfare II discounted in big PlayStation holiday sale
PlayStation’s annual holiday sale is now live offering discounts up to 75% off on a wide variety of games, old and new. The sale includes some of 2022’s heavy hitters, from Elden Ring to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The sale is live right now and you...
