Rangers’ Filip Chytil speaks out about ‘cheap’ hit from Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty

By Mollie Walker
New York Post
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH – Filip Chytil is set to play in the Rangers’ matchup with the Penguins Tuesday night despite missing a majority of the previous game, but the Czech center took issue with the hit from Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty that prompted his early exit in Chicago .

“I didn’t have the puck for maybe two seconds, that was I think a cheap hit,” Chytil told The Post after the Rangers’ morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. “I don’t know. Maybe somebody don’t agree with me, some do. But for me, that wasn’t a good play. I think there [should’ve] been a penalty.”

The late and high hit from Lafferty occurred early in the second period, when Chytil made a pass behind the Blackhawks net and still caught a blow to the head. Chytil, who scored a goal earlier in the blowout game, went straight to the locker room and missed the remainder of the contest. There was no penalty on the play or any supplementary discipline for Lafferty from the NHL’s Department of Safety.

Lafferty hit on Chytil pic.twitter.com/GjsRt2z82R

— Rob Taub (@RTaub_) December 19, 2022
Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) during a game against the Blackhawks on Dec. 18, 2022.
“That was a chance to score [a] goal, so I was watching it,” he said when asked if he felt he got caught watching the puck. “I wanted to come back to the play, but when I’m standing alone in the corner, guy comes to me and hits me. That’s what he wanted to do probably.”

Between Chytil’s concussion history and the fact that the game was already in the bag, the Rangers likely wanted to play it safe with No. 72. He noted that he did feel okay to come back in play, but there really was no need to risk it. All Chytil said he cared about was that the Rangers ultimately won.

Chytil is slotting back into his usual spot as of late in the middle of Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko, which is a trio that will have skated together for four straight games after Tuesday night’s tilt in Pittsburgh.

